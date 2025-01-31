Sponsored: This exciting surfside eat is all set to welcome you…

Abu Dhabi’s refreshing, sun-kissed new eat, Nalu Restaurant & Lounge, on the capital’s own adventure island, Hudayriyat Island, is the ideal spot for whether you’re looking to dine indoors and savour a selection of exciting dishes, or sit perched on their gorgeous terrace. You can dig in to a marvellous menu of delights at their Saturday brunch now, and enjoy a California-inspired ambiance, right here in the heart of the UAE capital.

Of brilliant brunches…

When we’re discussing Nalu, we’ll have to tell you all about their lovely Latin American brunch offering. This is just where you need to head on a sunny Saturday in the capital, with fresh flavours bringing you the essence of Latin cuisine across a refreshing selection of carefully-crafted beverages and a fabulous set menu. Expect fresh ingredients, bold flavors, and exciting textures, all paired with expertly crafted beverages that complement the feast. Plus, you’ll be able to experience all of that while you drink in gorgeous views of Hudayriyat Island, as live entertainment will keep the foot-tapping beats pouring in all afternoon.

Images: supplied

At Nalu Restaurant & Lounge, your experience goes beyond brunch. From breakfast to late-night cocktails, the menu is packed with crowd favourites and chef specialties. Plus, with valet parking available, you can arrive stress-free and head straight to your table for an unforgettable dining experience.

Nalu Restaurant & Lounge, Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi, 8am to 1am daily, Saturday brunch 1pm to 4pm, Dhs300 soft, Dhs400 house. Tel: (0)2 419 8509. @nalu_restaurant