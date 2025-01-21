Sponsored: The brand’s landmark 50th restaurant in the Middle East…

First hatched in Louisiana, USA in 1996 – Raising Cane’s is one of the UAE’s most beloved fuss-free food imports. The secret to their success is, well, it actually isn’t a secret at all – it’s right there in the tasting.

Trading in premium quality, intensely delicious, uniquely crave-worthy chicken fingers and huge portions of audaciously moreish special sauce that pairs perfectly with the chicken, toast and crinkle-cut fries. The attention to detail follows through to their staff too, Raising Cane’s operates a dedicated crew of ‘always-on’, high-energy, cheery-faced professionals who make the whole restaurant experience a seamless pleasure.

Their expansive network includes a massive 50 locations across the Middle East, with the latest addition being the brand-sqawking new one in Dubai Sports City.

Chicken fingers worth crossing the road for

And best of all, because patience is not an easy virtue to maintain when you’re talking about, mouth-watering chicken fingers, it’s a drive-thru location. This means you can pick up Craveable Chicken Finger Meals, on-the-go and streamline that whole box-to-mouth experience.

The proof is in the dipping

Recent winners of Deliveroo’s ‘Best Fried Chicken’ in the 2024 Awards, Raising Cane’s already has quite the following in the UAE. And with this new restaurant, in a hither-to-unserved location – we’re pretty sure the number of Raising Cane’s devotees will only keep growing.

But you don’t have to trust us, the legions of fans (affectionately known as ‘Caniacs’) or even democratically-decided awards. The only really way to hype-check the menu, is to get to dipping yourself.

It’s open late, real late

And because you never know when those Raising Cane’s cravings are going to kick in, Raising Cane’s Sport City is conveniently open from 10am until 4am. That’s a full 18-hour window for no-judgement chicken feasting.

You can find the new Dubai Sports City location here on Google Maps. One dream, one love – happy feasting Caniacs.

Dubai Sports City, daily 10am until 4am. @raisingcanesme

Images: Provided