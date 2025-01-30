Sponsored: Pool days just got an upgrade…

If you’re looking for the perfect blend of relaxation and entertainment, Bla Bla Pool & Beach Club is the place to be. With stunning views of Ain Dubai, fully redeemable entry, and themed days that keep things exciting, this hotspot delivers the ultimate poolside weekend. Whether you’re here to dance, dine, or simply disconnect, Bla Bla Pool & Beach Club offers a mix of laid-back luxury and high-energy fun, all against the stunning backdrop of JBR. Every visit feels like a new experience—so what’s your plan this week?

A poolside playground for everyone

Bla Bla is all about pool days done right. Choose from single sun loungers for a classic beach day, or upgrade to a plush VIP sofa area for that extra touch of comfort. With a starting entry price of Dhs200 per person—fully redeemable on food and drinks—luxury here is accessible.

Themed days that keep it exciting

Whatever your vibe, Bla Bla has a day for you. Tuesdays are all about the ladies, with Dhs150 getting you pool access, unlimited house beverages, and a dish from 12pm to 4pm. Fridays bring the high-energy Ducking Fridays from 1pm to 5pm, featuring samba dancers, DJs, and unlimited drinks for Dhs349. Feeling nostalgic? Saturdays are for Reboot 404, a retro pool party with 90s and 00s beats for Dhs300, fully redeemable, 10am and onward. Sundays round out the week with a lively poolside brunch from 1pm to 4pm for Dhs399, featuring house beverages, four dishes, and DJ Walter Scalzone bringing the vibes.

The art of the chill

Not every pool day needs to be a party. If your idea of a perfect day is lounging with a book or catching up on some much-needed rest, Mondays and Wednesdays are your go-to. With free sun lounger access when you spend Dhs200 on food and drinks, you can enjoy a slow morning with an avocado toast and a smoothie before easing into the afternoon with fresh salads or a classic Bla Bla pizza.

Bla Bla Pool and Beach Club, The Beach, JBR, open daily from 10am till sunset. Tel: (0)4 584 4111. Blabladubai.ae

Images: Supplied