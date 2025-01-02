Eyes to the skies…

The Quadrantids Meteor Shower is here to welcome the new year, and you can have a slice of this starry night this weekend, on Friday, January 3, 2025. The very first meteor shower of the year, the Quadrantids, will offer a rare, stunning spectacle, with up to over a hundred meteors per hour lighting up the sky.

The Quadrantids Meteor Shower, named after the defunct constellation Quadrans Muralis, is an annual event known for its intense bursts of meteor activity. It originates from the asteroid 2003 EH1.

Meteor showers are rare phenomena, with the Quadrantids being rarer still. What makes it special is the rate of meteors per hour under optimal conditions, up to 60 to 200 in ‘perfect’ conditions.

The best seat at the show

Brought to you by Dubai Astronomy Group, this viewing event is the way to go if you’re looking to have the best possible experience.

The event will be hosted in the Al Qudra Desert in Dubai, away from the lights and pollution of the city, where you will be able to participate in guided observation sessions with several telescopes provided, informative talks on the Quadrantid meteor shower and Arabian astronomy, a sky mapping session, and learning how to capture celestial events on your phone.

The event begins at 11pm and ends at 3am. Tickets are priced at Dhs120 for children under 13 and Dhs150 for adults.

The availability is limited, so register on althurayaastronomycenter.ae to reserve your spot. Complimentary hot beverages and snacks are included.

Head to the link to find out all the details, and remember to dress warm and carry your Emirates ID.

Quadrantids Meteor Shower, Al Qudra Desert, Jan 3, 11pm to 3am, tickets for children Dhs120, tickets for adults Dhs150, althurayaastronomycenter.ae

Images: Getty Images