Quoz Arts Fest is back and better than ever…

One of the city’s most beloved celebrations of art and culture is coming back for another electrifying season. Quoz Arts Fest is all about spotlighting the very best of the arts in the region, and the programme this year reflects just that with creativity, community and belonging being the primary themes.

Set to run this weekend from Saturday and Sunday, January 25 and 26, 2025, the festival, in its 12th edition, has host of public art installations, exhibitions, live performances, workshops, conversations, creative pop-ups and a dedicated kids’ programme – a little something for everyone.

The location is Alserkal Avenue, as always, the most fitting one being the most vibrant and pumping cultural district of the city. The festival will also expand into the wider Quoz Creative Zone and is slated to showcase the best of regional and international talent housed in these lanes.

The highlights…