Driving through Dubai’s Salik toll gates will cost more from Friday, January 31.

The Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) has increased prices during peak times.

Cost

Motorists will pay Dhs6 during peak hours and Dhs4 during off-peak hours.

Peak hours applies to cars running through between 6am and 10am and evenings from 4pm to 8pm.

For off-peak it’s between 10am and 4pm and 8pm to 1am, which will cost Dhs4.

Are you a night owl? Good news, it’s free to cross between 1am and 6am.

Oh and while we’ve got you, it’s Dhs4 on Sundays excluding public holidays, special occasions and major events.

Penalties

If you pass through a Salik gate without a Salik tag, it will cost Dhs100 for a first offence.

Do it again and it’ll set you back Dhs200, before costing you Dhs400 every time after that.

Gates

Gates are in Al Barsha, Al Garhoud, Al Maktoum, Al Mamzar South and Al Mamzar North.

There’s also Al Safa, Al Safa (South), Airport Tunnel, Jebel Ali and Business Bay.

Images: Supplied