Sponsored: A festival for everyone…

One can’t wander the streets of Old Dubai and not be in awe of the history and heritage this cosmopolitan city offers. But when you add in a festival such as Sikka Art & Design Festival, the historical neighbourhood springs to life, offering a vibrant atmosphere you just don’t want to miss.

The festival offers something for everyone, from art to music, food, and all the cool vibes, and if you ask any art lover in the city, you are sure to hear only praises.

Previously, the festival used to be held at the Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, but last year the festival shifted to Al Shindagha Neighbourhood in Deira, and it returns to this bustling neighbourhood once again this year, adding plenty splashes of colour.

Head here early and begin your wandering session through the lanes and old historic buildings to soak in the stunning artworks and art installations. If you get lost, don’t worry – that just means you’re doing it right. And we have one tip: keep your eyes peeled and always look up, else you may miss something.

The whole immersive experience includes plenty of art, in all forms, from art installations, murals, and even digital. It will be hard not to feel those creative juices pumping through your veins and soul. Thankfully, at Sikka Art & Design Festival, you can find hands-on workshops where you can unleash it all. If you don’t know where to start, there will be teachers to walk you through it.

If you’re in the mood to learn more, head to one of the engaging talks, or if you just want to sit and soak in all the amazing atmosphere, you can catch live performances.

And of course, a festival in Dubai won’t be complete without food. Here at Sikka Art & Design Festival, you can find plenty of home-grown food concepts you can sink your teeth into. Pull up a chair at a table, or sit on a bench by the Creek and enjoy every bite.

If you want a fancier meal, opt to book a seat at one of the Sikka Supper Club series. You can tuck into meals created by chefs with a range of specialities from Emirati and Middle Eastern to French, Levantine and more. Prices start from Dhs280 per person. Book your spots here.

Sikka Art & Design Festival takes place from January 31 to February 9, 2025 and you can visit from 4pm until 11pm on Monday to Thursday, and until 12am from Friday to Sunday.

For more information, visit dubaiculture.gov.ae

Images: Dubai Culture