Getting back to it at… 1Rebel

I really fell off the fitness bandwagon in December (and November, and a solid chunk of October), so I kind of feel like I’m starting all over again with my fitness journey. But this year, I’m determined to get into a routine with workouts and healthy eating – and actually stick to it. So there was no time like the present to get back to class this week, chucking myself in at the deep end with a Reshape class at my favourite gym, 1Rebel. The classes are a mix of treadmill runs and weight workouts, and a 45 minute class burns up to 500 calories – so safe to say I was sweating out all those turkey sandwiches and Quality Streets. I’ve set myself a target of 200 classes this year. So, only 199 to go… – Alice Holtham-Pargin, Group Editor

Singing along with Robbie Williams at… Saadiyat Nights

Determined not to lose those in-between days from December 25 and January 31 to binge watching Netflix, I filled my diary with catch-ups with friends and ticking off some last-minute bucket list activities. And on Saturday night, that meant being front and centre at Robbie Williams, who performed on the first night of Abu Dhabi’s gorgeous outdoor concert series, Saadiyat Nights. We started with dinner at the beautiful Raclette brasserie on Mamsha (where happy hour drinks are Dhs27 and they serve some of the best steak frites in the city), before strolling over to Saadiyat Nights’ beautiful open-air venue for an evening of pure Robbie Williams entertainment. He’s a true showman, and belted out hit after hit from his early days, time in Take That, and new music from his just-released film, Better Man. Which I also can’t wait to see. – Alice Holtham-Pargin, Group Editor

Getting ready for the (considerably less impressive 10K route of)… Dubai Marathon

As a runner (casual at best, my Strava sends me ‘miss you’ texts), a lot of (literally zero) people have been asking me about my pre-run routines. “You’ve got to stretch” I tell them “before and after” – I learned that the hard way, take in some carbs (something I was born to do), listen to the experts, and make sure you have a good pair of running shoes. Not just for those PBs, it’s a safeguard against potential injuries, which is important because if I roll an ankle at my age I believe the accepted course of treatment is – being “sent to a farm up north”. I recently picked up the latest model from New Balance’s famous Fresh Foam 1080 range – and their first few test flights have been a sweaty, bouncy joy. And they look pretty cool, so at least I’ll seem halfway fashionable as I’m crawling along the road demanding water after a punishing opening 4k in the Marathon in a few weekends time. – Miles Buckeridge, Deputy Editor, What’s On Dubai

Trying to teach myself the art of… Cryptic Crosswords

Pick – Crosswords. Ick – Cryptic Crosswords. They say golf is the best way to spoil a nice walk, well adding to a suplimentary level of enigma to an already deliberately obscure crossword clue just immediately saps the dregs of fun from it. But, again – like golf, there is something inexplicably addictive about the level of unrewarding complexity. So I’ve committed myself to the, what I understand is a multi-year journey, of becoming fluent in cryptic crosswords. Why? I can’t rule out the idea that its subconscious allure to smuggery. So if you want to know where I’ll be over the weekend, see the clue for three down, nine letters ‘Angry and puzzled, creator of this?’. – Miles Buckeridge, Deputy Editor, What’s On Dubai

Trying not to get distracted with…the Marshall Monitor III ANC Wireless Headphones

One of the pros of working in the content business is that you get to be switched on 365 days a year, because with the right eye, the world can be a fun place with so many opportunities to capture interesting new things around you. Sadly, for me, an editor with the attention span of a fruit fly, that means capturing things but not being able to sit down, focus and edit/package/post it on time. Someone suggested noise-cancelling headphones to dial in and focus on work, while enjoying my favourite tunes. A quick search suggested the new Marshall Monitor III Wireless Headphones, and while they’re snug, comfy and great to block out all the noise, I still can’t get any work done because I am now consumed with the incredible sound quality, aesthetic and all-round performance and style of this excellent new product. – Dinesh Ramanathan, Deputy Editor, What’s On Abu Dhabi

Surrendering to taste…with Beau Restaurant’s limited-edition Savoyard Burger

Festive season means friends, family, mulled beverages, a couple days off here and there…and the license to cheat on your (imaginary) steamed/grilled/air-fried diet. So when I was wandering around town last Sunday having slept through breakfast, looking to calm down the lion’s growl in my stomach and pack in the calories, Beau Restaurant’s new Savoyard burger seemed like the ideal one-stop solution. Part of a menu that’s refreshed every couple of months with new offerings, Chef Vincent Le Moal brings this new creation to Marina Mall – and I’ll tell you it’s packed to the gills with ingredients like smoked raclette cheese and double Angus. Incredible taste, signature Beau indulgence. – Dinesh Ramanathan, Deputy Editor, What’s On Abu Dhabi

Getting pampered and feeling good about myself with… Lush Spa

Over my annual leave at the end of December, I decided it was high time that I start taking care of myself. And it all started with a visit to the Lush Spa in City Centre Mirdif. I had some options to pick from, which included a full-body massage, a full-body chocolate scrub, scalp massage, and a Japanese-inspired head and upper body treatment. I, however, opted for a 60-minute facial as my skin was looking pretty dull and screaming for help. It was a well-made decision because my therapist – using the wonderful Lush products—worked actual wonders during the treatment. There were cleansers used, scrubs, facial oils, masks, and eye creams, but I basically walked out of the treatment room feeling absolutely rejuvenated. The difference was remarkable. I am continuing to take care of my skin at home with the Lush products I purchased and looking to buy a few more, because they are really helping me feel good about myself. And yes, I even received a few compliments. Thank you, Lush! –Aarti Saundalkar, Arts & Culture Features Editor

Getting a little too obsessed with F1 thanks to… Formula 1: Drive to Survive

In December, I made my way over to the capital for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and I didn’t want to go into it knowing nothing about the motorsport. So, I did my research, reading up on the teams and the drivers. And that’s when I heard about Formula 1: Drive to Survive on Netflix. So, of course, I started watching it, but I had barely finished Season 2 by the time the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix roared its way to the capital. I had an excellent time over that weekend, and I continued to watch the series well past the race in the capital. But slowly, I found myself getting hooked. Not only was I watching it on Netflix, but I found myself consuming content on YouTube, learning about the rules, and even following the drivers and laughing my heart out at their silly content on Instagram. I don’t know if this is just a phase, but I have my heart set on watching the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in April. I have already booked my hotel room in advance; now all I need to do is figure out which grandstand I want to be seated at, get my visa sorted, and book my flights. Jeddah, here I come. – Aarti Saundalkar, Arts & Culture Features Editor

Scrambling to find… a rain jacket

I’m not going to lie, when it rains in Dubai, I do kind of love it. I look out my window and it reminds me of home, I feel all cosy, wrap up in a blanket, make a hot chocolate… and then I have to go out in it and I’m fed up with it within 3 seconds. This morning, I realised I have no suitable clothes or shoes for the rain here. How quickly I have forgotten my Irish roots, my ancestors would be ashamed. – Madie Murphy, Senior Reporter

Smelling amazing with… Sol de Janeiro

For Christmas I was kindly gifted a couple of Sol de Janeiro sets and they’re my obsession. I know, I know, I’m late to the party, they’ve been trending for over a year, but I now understand the hype. You actually smell like an angel, and they last all day. The pink or purple ones are my fave, hint hint to my husband. – Madie Murphy, Senior Reporter

A moment of admiration… Huda at Market Outside the Box

At e& MOTB, Dubai (Market Outside the Box), I stopped by the Huda Beauty setup and couldn’t help but admire the vision behind it. The mirrors, the presentation, and the details—it’s all so thoughtfully done. But what really stands out to me is Huda herself, a woman I genuinely admire. Beyond being a beauty icon and entrepreneur, she’s a force for change and someone who speaks up for what matters; human rights. She continues to inspire me in so many ways, and this was just another reminder of her impact. – Lana Du, Reporter

A touch of the 1920s… Victrola Record Player

Gatsby just opened in Dubai, and with it, I received a Victrola record player, a timeless piece inspired by the the 1920s. The music, the art, the fashion, the sparkles, the vibe—it’s all about a time when things felt bold, effortless, and unapologetically glamorous. Tonight, I’m heading to the dinner show, and I can’t wait to see how it all ties together. The vinyl will have to wait until later, but I can’t wait to finally play a record on this piece; it’s that kind of moment I’m looking forward to. – Lana Du, Reporter

