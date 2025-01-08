The cult fitness brand already has an online store…

After launching its e-commerce store and a pop-up at Mall of the Emirates last year, cult gymwear brand Gymshark is opening its first permanent store in Dubai this month.

Marking a significant step in its UAE expansion, Gymshark will open on Saturday January 25, as per an email sent out to subscribers. And they’ve picked a pretty iconic location for the first store – with the first permanent Gymshark opening on the ground floor of Dubai Mall.

On the grand opening day, it won’t just be about shopping, with the opening event promising photo opps and an array of diverse challenges where you can win a whole host of prizes. Plus, you can look forward to seeing some of the biggest names in fitness, with fitness entrepreneur Leanna Deeb, Olympian Ryan Terry, and bodybuilding Tiktok star James Beardwell all set to attend the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Of course, there’ll be plenty of opportunity for shopping, too. The Dubai Mall store will house some exclusive Dubai Mall merch only available in-store, plus they’ll be dropping some pre-released items that still haven’t landed on the UAE site yet.

Gymshark is known and loved as a British-born, community-led fitness brand that grew from a bedroom business idea into a multi-million dollar company. In April 2024, they launched their Middle East online store and app, with signature activewear pieces priced from Dhs99. The site offers free same day delivery in Dubai for orders over Dhs300, and free next day delivery in the rest of the UAE for orders over Dhs300.

When they first announced their UAE expansion, Gymshark said that they’d be opening several stores in the region, so while Dubai Mall may be the first, it certainly won’t be the last.

Images: Supplied