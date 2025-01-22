The update takes place immediately…

Tata Group-owned, Air India Express has announced that they are increasing their free check-in baggage allowance to 30kgs for passengers flying between the UAE, the Middle East, and other destinations.

In addition to this, the airline also offers a free cabin baggage allowance of up to two pieces, providing the combined weight doesn’t weigh more than 7kgs. Travellers can also carry one laptop bag and a backpack, provided it fits under the seat in front of them.

Travelling with an infant? You are offered an additional complimentary 10kgs check-in baggage allowance. Together, this adds up to an allowance of 47kg.

Passengers opting to travel without any baggage can opt for Xpress Lite when booking. It offers lower rates compared to the regular fares and includes 3kgs of cabin baggage allowance. Passengers who wish to add on luggage later on have the flexibility to pre-book additional allowance at a discount.

Travelling by Xpress Biz? Travellers will have a business allowance of 40kg on international flights.

Millions of residents and visitors fly between the two countries every year, making the UAE-India corridor one of the busiest in the world.

Air India Express flies around 450 weekly flights between India and the Middle East. Passengers from 19 Indian cities connect with 13 destinations in the region.

And the airline is looking to expand its network to more than 50 destinations, adding Bangkok and Phuket in Thailand. It will also increase the number of cities it flies to in the Middle East, such as Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah, Dammam in Saudi Arabia, and Muscat in Oman (from February 4, 2025).

It is estimated that over 3,850,000 Indian expats are living in the United Arab Emirates. According to the Indian Embassy in UAE, approximately 20 per cent of the diaspora is in Abu Dhabi, with the rest spread predominantly across Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

Images: Air India Express