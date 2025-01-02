9 great things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend: January 3 to 5

Enjoy ladies’ night at a top speakeasy

Dragon’s Tooth at Rosewood Abu Dhabi has a great ladies’ night. Tales of the Orient offers two signature cocktails, each one inspired by one of eight remarkable women, with a choice of two legendary dim sum selections from a curated menu, all for Dhs125.

Dragon’s Tooth, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Thurs and Fri, 5pm to 1am, Dhs125, Tel: (0) 2 813 5588, @rosewoodabudhabi

Get out and about at Umm Al Emarat Park

This weather is gorgeous, and it won’t last forever. It’s also the ideal time to forgo being cooped up indoors. Head to Umm Al Emarat Park and enjoy its big free-time facilities. With an amphitheatre, petting zoo, alfresco cinema, botanical garden, a wisdom garden and a mini train tour, you and the family will be spoiled for choice.

Mushrif area, Dhs10. ummalemaratpark.ae

Saturday, January 4

Visit the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

There are few fulfilling experiences in the UAE capital than a visit to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, especially in the cooler months. One of Abu Dhabi’s most recognisable landmarks, this architectural marvel showcases various styles from Islamic civilizations. It is a symbol of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s vision for tolerance and diversity, and houses the tomb of the founder of the UAE. There’s also free guided tours, including a night tour.

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Al Rawdah, Abu Dhabi, Sat to Thurs 9am to 10pm, Fri 9am to 12pm and 3pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)2 419 1919. szgmc.gov.ae

Get a dose of wonderful Greek eats at Pappas

Alongside Brookyln Chop House, Pappas has opened its doors to diners at W Abu Dhabi Yas Island, and Pappas pairs authentic fare with sparkler shows and lively music. Diners in the capital can look forward to living in their very own version of Mamma Mia, with a menu of traditional Greek eats paired with live entertainment. We hear they even have Greek cooking class parties – so bookmark that for a fun-filled night out in the capital later this year.