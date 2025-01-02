9 great things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend: January 3 to 5
Happy New Year…
While we’re still coming to grips with the fact that it’s already 2025, it’s also a new month, and a new week (end). On that note, here are 9 great things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend.
Friday, January 3
This is your last chance to head to the Liwa Village…
…and you won’t want to miss out. The sprawling dunes of the Liwa desert are home to the Liwa International Festival until January 4, and this is your last chance to experience this year’s 23-day celebration of adrenaline-pumping activities, cultural immersion, and non-stop entertainment.
Liwa International Festival 2025, Liwa, Abu Dhabi, until January 4, Fri to Sat 3pm to 2am, Sun 4pm to midnight. Dhs10, tickets here. @liwafest
Enjoy ladies’ night at a top speakeasy
Dragon’s Tooth at Rosewood Abu Dhabi has a great ladies’ night. Tales of the Orient offers two signature cocktails, each one inspired by one of eight remarkable women, with a choice of two legendary dim sum selections from a curated menu, all for Dhs125.
Dragon’s Tooth, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Thurs and Fri, 5pm to 1am, Dhs125, Tel: (0) 2 813 5588, @rosewoodabudhabi
Get out and about at Umm Al Emarat Park
This weather is gorgeous, and it won’t last forever. It’s also the ideal time to forgo being cooped up indoors. Head to Umm Al Emarat Park and enjoy its big free-time facilities. With an amphitheatre, petting zoo, alfresco cinema, botanical garden, a wisdom garden and a mini train tour, you and the family will be spoiled for choice.
Mushrif area, Dhs10. ummalemaratpark.ae
Saturday, January 4
Visit the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque
There are few fulfilling experiences in the UAE capital than a visit to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, especially in the cooler months. One of Abu Dhabi’s most recognisable landmarks, this architectural marvel showcases various styles from Islamic civilizations. It is a symbol of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s vision for tolerance and diversity, and houses the tomb of the founder of the UAE. There’s also free guided tours, including a night tour.
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Al Rawdah, Abu Dhabi, Sat to Thurs 9am to 10pm, Fri 9am to 12pm and 3pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)2 419 1919. szgmc.gov.ae
Get a dose of wonderful Greek eats at Pappas
Alongside Brookyln Chop House, Pappas has opened its doors to diners at W Abu Dhabi Yas Island, and Pappas pairs authentic fare with sparkler shows and lively music. Diners in the capital can look forward to living in their very own version of Mamma Mia, with a menu of traditional Greek eats paired with live entertainment. We hear they even have Greek cooking class parties – so bookmark that for a fun-filled night out in the capital later this year.
Pappas, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Yas Island, 6pm to 11pm, Wed to Mon. @wabudhabi
Step back in time at Louvre Abu Dhabi
Post-Impressionism: Beyond Appearances is a stunning new exhibition and it’s all the rage at Louvre Abu Dhabi. Witness some stunning pieces by Van Gogh, Georges Seurat and others in this new exhibition curated with loans from the Musée d’Orsay in Paris and other major museums in France. If you’re nerdy for art, don’t miss this.
Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, until February 9, 2025, Dhs60. Tel: (600) 565 566, louvreabudhabi.ae
Get your e-sports fix at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi
Disappointed F1 season is taking a break? Your need for speed doesn’t need to. Head to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi’s e-sports arena, where a sleek black and red floor-to-ceiling aesthetic will welcome you as you enter this virtual world of thrills. The arena features as many as 20 Gran Turismo simulators, of which 17 will suit adults, and 3 will be tailored to younger guests looking to unleash their inner Speed Racer. Get behind the wheel at 3 F1 simulators, and pick from some of the most celebrated racing circuits on the planet. People of determination who love racing will also be able to enjoy the attraction, with two GT simulators designed to cater to their needs.
Ferrari World Esports Arena, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 10am to 6pm daily. Tel: 600 51115. @ferrariworldyasisland
Sunday, January 5
A fun evening beckons at McGettigan’s Abu Dhabi
And in addition to being one of the top Irish bars in the capital with a great pick of hops and an all-round fun vibe, their food’s great too. Get the McGettigan’s Signature Burger, our personal favourite. with angus beef, veal bacon, aged cheddar, sweet pickles and Ballymaloe relish. Two hands full of indulgence at one of Abu Dhabi’s leading Irish pubs? It doesn’t get much better, and when it’s at a top sports bar, you know where to go when it’s the weekend.
McGettigan’s, Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, Muroor Road, Abu Dhabi, 3pm to 3am, noon to 3am on weekends. Tel: (0)2 698 8137. @dusitthaniabudhabi
And for the beach lovers…
Luxury is your best friend at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental Beach Club, as you stroll down a beachfront that runs over a kilometre long. Fitness centres, swimming pools, tennis and padel courts, and watersports are there for the taking as you enjoy your time at this stunning beach resort in the capital, with unparalleled luxury to boot.
Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental Beach Club, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, 7:00am to 9:00pm daily, Dhs400 weekdays, Dhs450 weekends. Tel: (0) 2 690 7311, @mo_emiratespalace