Get off to a flier on weekend number one…

Now that the festive season is (sadly) over, we’re going to need more fun things to look forward to. On that note, here are 6 things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Monday, January 6

Pop by NIRI for their new non-business lunch menu

NIRI Restaurant & Bar invites you to try its award-winning dishes over a leisurely weekday no-business lunch. That’s right, the special set menu, available Monday to Friday, includes miso soup, a starter, a main course and dessert, with the option to add an extra starter for an additional Dhs20. Pick from options such as the spicy salmon maki, skewers like tori momo and tebasaki, and mains such as the beef katsu don and mushroom yakimeshi, before you dig in to your choice of sorbet or dessert.

NIRI Restaurant & Bar, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Monday to Friday noon to 5pm. @niriabudhabi

Tuesday, January 7

London-based NAC is now open in the capital

Popular London-based hotspot NAC has brought its newest outpost to the UAE capital, and they’ve just set up shop at Abu Dhabi Marina Mall. Ideal for brunch, lunch, dinner or even desserts, you can enjoy small plates of chicken sliders, classic appetisers including the charred honey sweet potato and flamed aubergine, as well as brunch highlights like the Turkish style eggs, and sweet options including the ricotta pancake with dulce de leche and banana.

NAC, Abu Dhabi Marina Mall, Al Kasir, Abu Dhabi. @marinamallad

Enjoy an Orthodox Christmas brunch by the beach

Essence, Beach Rotana’s all-day dining restaurant, will host you at this Orthodox Christmas celebration, where guests can enjoy an internationally-influenced buffet of seasonal dishes, that can be paired with either soft or house beverages.

Essence, Beach Rotana, Abu Dhabi, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Saturday January 7, Dhs195 soft, Dhs295 house. Tel: (0)2 697 9000. @beach_rotana

Wednesday, January 8

AVLU has arrived at Yas Mall

And so should you, for Aegan flavours that you can try on a menu comprising traditional Greek and Turkish delights with a contemporary twist. Highlights from the sea include grilled Greek octopus paired with a delicate green bean stew and extra virgin olive oil, and salt-cooked wild seabass enhanced with fennel, green olives, and basil oil. For meat lovers, the slow-cooked Turkish lamb shoulder featuring tender lamb with cumin salt and baby spinach, and the rich Iskender kebab beautifully capture the warmth and generosity of Aegean hospitality.

Avlu, Yas Mall, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Thurs 9am to 10.30, Fri to Sun 9am to 11.30. @avlu.restaurant

Savour a Tiffany-themed afternoon tea

This is your last chance to savour a luxurious afternoon tea experience at Four Seasons Abu Dhabi, where you can enjoy their dazzling festive tree alongside an illuminated display of Tiffany & Co.’s most loved collections. Head to the Al Meylas Lounge in their lobby, where you can enjoy this classy experience until January 10. Al Meylas Lounge, Four Seasons Abu Dhabi Al Maryah, 3pm to 7pm, daily until January 10, Dhs270. @fsabudhabi

Thursday, January 9

Coldplay is finally here…

Headlining at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi for four sold-out shows beginning this Thursday is Coldplay, performing their only Middle Eastern gigs of their world tour right here in the emirates. Get ready to sing along to some of the biggest tracks from their career including Yellow, The Scientist, Clocks, Fix You, Viva La Vida, Paradise, A Sky Full Of Stars, and Adventure Of A Lifetime, tracks such as We Pray and Feels Like I’m Falling In Love from Music of the Spheres. It’s all about to go down in the UAE capital, but check out this handy guide of everything you need to know before you go.

Live Nation presents Coldplay: Music Of The Spheres World Tour, Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi, January 9, 11, 12 and 14. livenation.me