But operators will have to comply with strict conditions…

The UAE authorities are set to ease the regulations surrounding the use of drones in the UAE. As of Tuesday, January 7, 2025 the UAE ban on the personal use of drones has been lifted, subject to strict conditions.

The Ministry of Interior (MOI) and the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority and the General Civil Aviation Authority announced in November that the ban on flying drones in the UAE – which has been in place since January 2022 – would be gradually lifted.

The post from the ministry said that the phased lifting of the ban on drones “prioritises the safety of airspace and ensures the protection of society, individuals and property.”

An update from the MOI, came this week – announcing a formal lifting of the ban on drones for personal use, providing operators follow official guidelines. And those wishing to operate drones in the UAE now have access to a newly launched online platform, where the official guidelines are available. You can find this via the UAE Drones app or via drones.gov.ae.