Eating while you’re surrounded by fishes? Turns out it’s quite a catch…

Dubai’s underwater restaurant Ossiano has been recognised with a top MENA dining award – and it’s hard to disagree.

The hotspot in The Atlantis, The Palm has been recognised with the prestigious Art of Hospitality Award ahead of the big reveal of the Middle East & North Africa’s (MENA) 50 Best Restaurants 2025.

It clinched the accolade after being recognised by more than 250 independent industry experts and gastronomes across the MENA region.

Lucky diners are surrounded by Ossiano’s vast aquarium as fish from stingrays to sharks glide around you. Chefs promise to take guests on a ‘Culinary Voyage,’ and on this evidence it turns out they’re right.

It has also been a common sight on TV screens and social media apps, including hit Netflix show Somebody Feed Phil, where Phillip Rosenthal is seen salivating as he tucks into its dishes.

It was particularly recognised for its dedication to guest experience, scoring high on hospitality. As per William Drew, Director of Content for Middle East & North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants, “This achievement highlights the entire team’s outstanding ability to create extraordinary guest experiences and is a testament to its relentless pursuit of excellence.”

The venue will receive its award in UAE capital Abu Dhabi on Tuesday January 28, where the 50 Best Restaurants awards will take place.

A look back at last year’s list…

In 2024, the MENA 50 Best list saw Dubai’s beloved Orfali Bros recognised as the region’s best restaurant. Elsewhere in the top 10, UAE restaurants that made the cut included Himanshu Sani’s Trèsind Studio at number two, chef Solemann Haddad’s Moonrise landed at number four, while Dubai Fishing Harbour’s treasured 3Fils secured the number six spot.

Ossiano was last year recognised as MENA’s third best restaurant in the World’s 50 Best Awards, so we can’t wait to see where they land up on this year’s list when it’s unveiled later this month.

Ossiano, Atlantis, The Palm, daily 6pm to 12am, 11-waves tasting menu, Dhs1,250, wine-pairing Dhs845. Tel: (0)4 426 2626. atlantis.com/dubai

