Ah, the lunchtime Careem food scroll. We here at What’s On know it well. Sometimes the hunt for a meal takes longer than the actual delivery of the meal itself.

Sometimes the stars align immediately, and we know exactly what we want. More often than not, it’s the first scenario, and if you’re on the hunt for something out of your usual salad order (side eye @Miles Buckeridge), we’re here to help. We scrolled (and scrolled) endlessly through Careem in order to find some hidden gems, restaurants you’ve probably scrolled by without a second glance, all in an effort to help you with your next food order.

Here are some hidden gems on Careem delivering delicious food.

Al Sakhra Restaurant & Butcher

A few minutes away from the bustling Sheikh Zayed Road in Satwa, Al Sakhra Restaurant & Butcher offers a selection of grills, shawarma, and Lebanese favourites. On social media, their profile claims ‘Masters of Raw Meat & Grills,’ and a lot of the reviews agree.

Cuisine: Lebanese

Price: $

Rating: 4.8

Try: Lahem bi Ajeen (Dhs23), beef shawarma (Dhs23, big), chicken kebab (Dhs52)

Big Smoke Burger

Craving a burger? Big Smoke Burger’s spicy burger comes with flame-grilled Angus beef, caramelized onions, spicy chipotle mayo, and jalapeños. Definitely not a ‘eat at your desk’ type of burger. There are three locations across Dubai.

Cuisine: Burger

Price: $$

Rating: 4.6

Try: Spicy burger (Dhs48) with poutine (Dhs30). Chicken fans, try the wings (six pieces) for Dhs35 with your choice of flavour and dipping sauce.

La Paz Batchoy Restaurant

Considered a favourite amongst the Filipino community, La Paz Batchoy is loved not for their delicious food, but their warm service at the restaurant. If you can’t make it on over, order in. It’s a haven for Filipinos and for food lovers looking to explore the cuisine.

Cuisine: Asian, Filipino

Price: $

Rating: 4.5

Try: Tinolang chicken with rice (Dhs34), dasilog (Dhs24) and tapsilog (Dhs24), bistek (Dhs38)

Meghana Foods

This no-frills Indian restaurant is located in Karama – a true hidden gem both on the app and in the old Dubai neighbourhood. Reviews rave about their biryani, and with so many options, you may just find yourself heading back fairly often until you discover your favourite.

Cuisine: Indian

Price: $

Rating: 4.6

Try: Special chicken boneless biryani (Dhs36), lemon chicken (Dhs26) or the paneer biryani (Dhs24)

Morozko Located in JLT, Morozko delivers their delicious homemade food right to your door. Try the tangy borscht soup and the dumplings, but they also serve breakfast, savoury pastries, and pizzas. Cuisine: Russian Price: $ Rating: 4.7 Try: Borsch soup (Dhs49), mushroom and potato vareniki (Dhs40.50), beef and lamb pelmeni (Dhs61)

Muhammad Iqbal Restaurant Another no-frills restaurant you need to visit for piping hot food served right out of the kitchen, but if the hankering hits when you’re at home, order of Careem. Try the paya, a traditional dish from South Asia, if you’re feeling adventurous, or if you’re a picky eater, there’s keema you can eat with naan, kebabs and biryani. Order a lassi to cool your palate post your meal. Cuisine: Pakistani Price: $$ Rating: 4.5 Try: Mutton Kadai (Dhs36), chicken reshmi kebab (Dhs30), chicken tikka leg (Dhs18)

Pechka This Russian and Eastern European restaurant is located in Trident Grand Mall in Dubai Marina serving up comfort food and traditional dishes. The pelmeni – a traditional dumpling stuffed with juicy ground meat – is a great comfort food option to enjoy over winter. Cuisine: Healthy Price: $$ Rating: 4.7 Try: Kiev Cutlet for Dhs54, Lamb Pelmeni Dhs56

Rosa’s Thai

This cloud kitchen delivers the spicy, unmistakable flavours of Thailand. Over the cooler season in Dubai, if you want your soul, opt for the green coconut-based curry with jasmine rice. Slurp…

Cuisine: Asian

Price: $$

Rating: 4.6

Try: Pad Thai (Dhs50), chili and basil stir fry (Dhs50), Rosa’s homemade spring roll (Dhs35) and Massaman curry (Dhs54)

@rosasthaiarabia

What a Treat

This breakfast and brunch-dedicated spot in Business Bay offers breakfast to ensure you start the day off right. If you’re a fan of eggs, croissants, acai, a protein-heavy yoghurt bowl, or a sweet treat to kick off your day, they deliver (literally).

Cuisine: American, breakfast

Price: $

Rating: 4.7

Try: The What a Breakfast combo (Dhs57), French toast (Dhs44), Breakfast bowl (Dhs36)

Zutto Suki Ramen This hidden Japanese gem is a hidden gem both in Deira. Craving a bowl of comfort after work? Opt for ramen at Zutto Suki Ramen. They also serve mochi ice cream if the heat level was a tad too much for you. Cuisine: Japanese, noodles and ramen Price: $$ Rating: 4.6 Try: Tan tan ramen (Dhs35), spicy miso ramen (Dhs35)

