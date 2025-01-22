Sponsored: Happy New Year, again…

Spreading the joy this Lunar New Year is one of Dubai’s chief Asian eats, Vietnamese Foodies, in an applaudable move that sees the restaurant brand sharing all of its revenue earned, minus food costs, with its stellar team of employees, on January 28. It is being done as part of the company’s Vietnamese Foodies’s Employee Day celebration on this special occasion.

For the people…

The most important celebration in Vietnamese culture, Tết is a time for families to gather and celebrate prosperity and good fortune. This year, the Vietnamese Foodies Employee Day coincides with the new moon on the evening of January 28. As such, all orders placed on January 28, both online and at all nine of Vietnamese Foodies’ Dubai locations, will contribute to a collective revenue pool, which, not including food costs, will be divided among all 185 employees. Adding to the festive joy of the Lunar New Year will be the payout in traditional red employees, as a token of appreciation of employees’ hard work over the year.

What’s On the Menu?

Known for its authentic, flavorful and enjoyable Vietnamese cuisine, Vietnamese Foodies brings you an array of celebrated favorites that’s earned a loyal legion of fans, such as the 14-hour-bone-broth beef brisket pho, vegan pho, prawn rice paper rolls, and its signature Banh Mi sandwiches, which are available in three delicious fillings. For those seeking a refreshing touch to their dining experience with Vietnamese Foodies, you can quench your thirst with a flavourful pick of cold beverages, as well as traditional Vietnamese coffees and teas.

So the next time you’re craving authentic Vietnamese fare, head to Vietnamese Foodies, specifically on January 28 – to enjoy those fine flavours you came for, and also to show your appreciation to the stars behind the scenes who make it all happen, this Vietnamese Foodies employee appreciation day.

January 28, Vietnamese Foodies, online and at various locations in Dubai. @vietnamesefoodies