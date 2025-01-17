We can’t wait to visit…

Saadiyat Cultural District in Abu Dhabi is set to be completed this year, which means we will be booking tickets to go and visit these three much-awaited cultural attractions soon: Zayed National Museum, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, and the Natural History Museum.

While all three are equally much awaited, we are slowly learning more and more about what each will offer as we get closer to the big opening date. Zayed National Museum seems to look the most ready with the exteriors (which resemble a falcon’s wings), now complete. However, work on the interiors is swiftly underway. So while we wait for official news, we can only scroll through the official social media channels and website to learn about what this museum will showcase. Above are some renderings shared so we know what to expect when we visit…

What’s inside Zayed National Museum?

Galleries

According to the website, the museum will feature six permanent galleries, one temporary exhibition space, and an outdoor gallery, all centering around the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s story and values.

The outdoor gallery currently called Al Masar Garden tells the story of Sheikh Zayed through landscapes that inspired him and feature native plants across three zones: desert, oasis, and urban.

Learning experiences

One of the UAE’s highest priorities is education, and it was all because Sheikh Zayed was a passionate advocate of education. He believed that everyone had a right to go to school, which would in turn help serve the nation and build the country.

And the museum will be shining a light on education, allowing visitors to think in the same way as Sheikh Zayed, by learning from the past to make the best of the present and future. The museum will offer comprehensive sources of information on the UAE’s history and culture, available to the public.

Additionally, there will be public programs including workshops, tours, talks and conferences, musical and theatrical performances, and cultural and heritage demonstrations.

For students, educational experiences will be available in line with the school curriculum. Expect interactive games, guided tours, and storytelling activities.

Architecture

The stunning building was designed by the Pritzker Prize-winning architect Lord Norman Foster, with the Zayed National Museum’s distinctive towers deliberately reminiscent of the wingtips of a falcon.

Why a falcon? The falcon is the national bird of the United Arab Emirates.

Last year, in Dubai’s Etihad Museum, visitors were given a sneak peek into the treasures it will hold through the Introducing Zayed National Museum: The Foundations of Unity exhibition organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Zayed National Museum in collaboration with Dubai Culture.

When is it opening?

No official date has been announced, but we are keeping our eyes peeled for any updates.

In mid-October 2024, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, was briefed on the final stages of the Zayed National Museum. The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visited the museum’s lobby, which was under construction at the time. He reviewed all the latest developments at Saadiyat Cultural District, and it was announced it would all be completed by the end of 2025.

