Here’s a glimpse of the Zayed National Museum’s extensive collection…

Construction on the Zayed National Museum began in 2019 and while we don’t have an official date for its opening just yet, this exhibition will give us a sneak peek into the treasures it will hold.

Introducing Zayed National Museum: The Foundations of Unity is an exhibition organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Zayed National Museum in collaboration with Dubai Culture and pays tribute to the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The exhibition is currently at the Etihad Museum in Dubai. You have time to see it until December 5, 2024.

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Member of the Dubai Council inaugurated the exhibition and highlighted its national significance.

Her Highness stated, ‘The exhibition stands as a crucial educational resource, enriching future generations with cultural knowledge and serving as a comprehensive record of our tangible, intangible and cultural heritage. It sheds light on the foundational milestones of the UAE, notably focusing on the significant historical moment on 18 February 1968, when Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum laid the cornerstone for the establishment of the United Arab Emirates.’

She added that the exhibition ‘strengthens the fabric of our Emirati culture, serving as a bridge between our vibrant past and evolving present. It plays a vital role in introducing residents and visitors alike to our nation’s culture, rich history, regional connections, and fostering a sense of national identity among our youth.’

The immersive experience includes a curated collection of artefacts, films, and archival images that depict the life of the Founding Father. We will see significant life events and his formative years in Al Ain, his deep connections with his people and key moments such as his partnership with Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed. Don’t miss the photographs capturing the historic meeting and the signing of the UAE constitution in 1971.

The exhibition is a part of a series organised by Zayed National Museum which will tour the UAE incorporating distinct elements from each emirate while narrating the story of national unity. You can find it inside Etihad Museum in the temporary exhibition space.

His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said, ‘This exhibition that honours leadership, diplomacy, and unity will showcase how Zayed National Museum will shed light on the collective history, culture and stories of the UAE and its people.’

Images: Dubai Media Office