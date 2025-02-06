Free things to do in Dubai for Valentine’s weekend? Who knew there were such things.

We have lots of ideas for spending Valentine’s Day in Dubai, whether you want to try something different or you’re looking for a romantic place for Valentine’s Day dinner. But sometimes the best things are free in this life so here are free things to do in Dubai for Valentine’s weekend.

Friday, February 14

Go to the Love Lakes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stefi Olivia (@stefiolivia)



Perhaps the most well-known man-made lakes in Dubai, the interlocking hearts of the love lakes have garnered plenty of interest and visitors since it was first revealed. The Love Lakes can be found in Al Qudra Oasis and are best seen from an aerial view. On land, whether you’re picnicking, walking or taking in the sunset, it’s certainly a wonderful UAE nature spot to do it in. Nearby at Al Qudra Lakes, you’ll find plenty of flamingos, ducks and swans.

Stroll through Alserkal Avenue

Alserkal Avenue is a haven for art lovers. It’s home to many art galleries showcasing contemporary art. You can visit for the cool vibes alone, and for a fee, there’s Cinema Akil showcasing foreign films and The Junction, where theatre fans get together to watch plays put together by local actors. The cool neighbourhood is also home to Dubai’s first-ever Japanese handroll bar – Kokoro, Nightjar Coffee Roasters, zero-waste upcycle cafe – Kave, and many more. Here’s an Alserkal Avenue neighbourhood guide to see what else you can do in this cool district in Al Quoz.

Saturday, February 15

Cinema Under the Stars

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JLT (@jltbydmcc)

Cuddle up together under a blanket and watch a free movie under the stars in JLT. This weekend, it’s the Disney classic, Moana, which is sure to give you a cute, feel-good vibe. Register for tickets here, bring some snacks and enjoy.

Cinema Under the Stars, JLT Park, free, 7:30pm, @jltbydmcc

Visit Chinatown

Did you know Dubai Mall has its very own fully-indoor Chinatown? It’s free to enter and inside, besides the range of restaurants serving Singaporean classics, Chinese specialties, and dim sum favourites, it’s also pretty Instagrammable. Have a wander, take some pics and spend some quality time together.

@chinatown_dubaimall

Sunday, February 16

Fountains of love

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicola Trentin (@nicolatrentin)

Embrace your tourist again and go to watch the fountains with your loved on. The mesmerizing fountains dance to the likes of Whitney Houston, Enrique Iglesias and Celine Dion, very romantic. It tops the list of the best free things to do in Dubai.

Swim under the stars

Dubai has three beaches where you can go swimming at night. Located in Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3 and Umm Suqeim 1, these 800-meter stretches of shore have been fitted with lighting systems and safety enhancements that allow for 24-hour swimming. What’s more romantic than swimming at night and looking up at the stars? The answer: Nothing.