Here’s where to take a dip after dark…

Our nine-to-fives make it tricky to make it to the beach during the week, and the summer months make it slightly unbearable. But the Dubai municipality has answered all our calls, opening three new public night beaches kitted out for swimming.

Located in Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3 and Umm Suqeim 1, these 800-meter stretches of shore have been fit with lighting systems and safety enhancements that allow for 24-hour swimming.

As a part of the municipality’s plan to develop Dubai’s beaches, these now 24-hour spots are here to amplify Dubai’s beach experience and tourism.

.@DMunicipality opens three new night-swimming beaches in Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3, and Umm Suqeim 1. These 800-meter-long beaches feature lighting systems for 24/7 swimming and electronic safety screens for beachgoers. #Dubai https://t.co/5NNukFWxmM pic.twitter.com/bjlNdhBC7W — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 14, 2023

All night swimmers are ensured to be safe, with the Dubai municipality fixing light systems that enable residents and tourists to swim around the clock, but have also included electronic screens on the beach that showcase content which increases awareness amongst nighttime beachgoers.

Alongside this there are qualified lifeguard which have state-of-the-art rescue and emergency equipment at their fingertips, making sure that night swimmers can swim surely and safely from sunset to sunrise.

Dubai Municipality recommends that nighttime beachgoers should stay in designated zones of the ocean, constantly monitor children and adhere to all the other beach rules and regulations.

