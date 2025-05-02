A rock legacy on stage…

Rock fans, mark your calendars – TOTO is bringing their highly anticipated TOTO Tour 2025 to Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on May 7. Whether you’ve had Africa on repeat for years or you’re just here for the legendary live show, this is a night of rock history in the making.

Why you don’t want to miss this

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOTO Official (@totothemselves)



With a sound that’s crossed decades and genres, TOTO has sold over 40 million albums, picking up multiple Grammy Awards along the way. Expect flawless musicianship, a setlist stacked with classics, and the kind of energy that only comes from a band that truly knows its craft. TOTO’s sound has defined generations. Their fusion of rock, pop, jazz, and funk translates into a live show that’s nothing short of legendary.

Ticket details

Tickets starting at Dhs225, available on platinumlist.net

More big names

If you’re planning your concert calendar, the UAE is stacked: Kygo hits Coca-Cola Arena on May 30, Mary J. Blige at Coca Cola Arena on June 24, Jennifer Lopez at Etihad Arena on July 29, Lil Baby on October 18, Enrique Iglesias in November, and Katy Perry closing the year in December.

Images: Instagram