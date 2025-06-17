The superstar’s comeback is cancelled – for now

Just as excitement was building for Mary J. Blige’s first Dubai show in over a decade, we got the news no one wanted to hear: the concert , meant to take place on Tuesday, June 24 has been cancelled. While the reasons have not been shared, What’s On can confirm that the concert will not be taking place. Although the listing has been removed from the Coca Cola Arena’s events calendar, we are hopeful that the star will be able to perform here soon.

Mary J. Blige’s return to the UAE stage was meant to be a milestone. Her last full concert in Dubai was more than ten years ago, and anticipation was high after her recent cameo at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and appearances around the city. The show, scheduled for next week at the Coca-Cola Arena, promised a special night filled with her timeless hits to remind everyone why she’s still the queen.

About Mary J. Blige

Few artists have shaped hip-hop and R&B quite like Mary J. Blige. Since the early ‘90s, she’s been mixing raw emotion with street edge, creating songs that still hit decades later. Think Family Affair, No More Drama, Real Love, Be Without You – the list goes on. With 14 albums, over 100 million records sold, nine Grammys, and an Oscar nod, her legacy speaks for itself. In 2022, Billboard crowned her an icon. Simply put: she’s a legend.

The venue

Presented by Live Nation Middle East, the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai was set to host one of the city’s biggest music events of the year. Known for its state-of-the-art facilities and atmosphere, it was the perfect place for Mary J. Blige’s comeback concert – a venue that matches the energy and scale of a superstar like her.

Though this concert won’t be happening next week, we can hold on to hope that Mary J. Blige’s return to Dubai isn’t over – just paused. And if you’re planning your concert calendar, the UAE is stacked: Wael Kfoury at Dubai Opera on June 22, Jennifer Lopez at Etihad Arena on July 29, Lil Baby on October 18, Elissa at Dubai Opera on November 3, Enrique Iglesias in November, and Katy Perry closing the year in December.