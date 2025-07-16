An unforgettable night of rock ‘n’ roll excellence

Welsh rockers, Stereophonics will be returning to Dubai for a performance at the Coca-Cola Arena on October 29 as part of their highly anticipated Stadium Anthems Tour.

The tour promises all their greatest hits over their incredible three-decade-long career. Expect a mix of all the fan favourites such as Dakota, Maybe Tomorrow, and Local Boy in the Photograph.

But the rockers will also bang out tunes from their latest album, Make ‘Em Laugh, Make ‘Em Cry, Make ‘Em Wait.

Stereophonics are no strangers to Dubai, having already performed twice here, the first at What’s On Party in the Park in 2015 and then in 2018 at the Dubai Media City Amphitheatre.

Fans can already snap up tickets on the Coca-Cola Arena website.

Here are the ticket prices for the night:

Lower Tier Bronze: Dhs295

Floor Standing (over 14’s only): Dhs295

Lower Tier Silver: Dhs395

Lower Tier Gold: Dhs495

Lower Tier Diamond: Dhs595

Location: Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk

Date/time: 8pm on October 29, 2025

Cost: from Dhs295

Contact: (800) 22 3388

@cocacolaarena

Want some more?

Come August, Coca-Cola Arena will also welcome Macy Gray to the stage. Prepare yourself for a night of soulful vocals, nostalgic anthems, and unmistakable star power when she performs on August 29. Ticket prices start from Dhs99 and are available here.

In November, one of Britain’s most influential rock bands, Deep Purple will perform here as well, for a one-night-only performance. It is the band’s first Middle East performance in 2025. Ticket prices start at Dhs249 and are on sale now.

Over in the capital

Etihad Arena has a lineup that is sure to get music fans excited.

Jennifer Lopez will perform on July 29, and Limp Bizkit will be ‘rocking the set’ on August 12. Smashing Pumpkins will then perform on October 9, followed by legendary German rockers, Scorpions on October 21. On November 1, Enrique Iglesias will be bringing his Spanish and English tunes to the capital, and on December 17, you’ll be treated to the iconic tunes of Sir Rod Stewart.

And don’t forget, heavy metal band. Metallica is heading to Abu Dhabi to perform over the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025. But remember, you will need race tickets to see them perform, and they are selling out fast.

Featured image: Universal Music

Article image: Getty Images