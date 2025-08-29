Dubai gets a dose of Nic Fanciulli this September

If you know, you know. And if you don’t, now you do, Nic Fanciulli is touching down in Dubai for a one-off night at The Penthouse on Saturday, September 21. It’s part of Skyline Saturdays, and it’s hosted by Defected. Solid move.

The night

Skyline Saturdays is keeping the tempo up with this one, a night with one of the UK’s most respected names in house. Fanciulli’s coming through for a proper DJ set, and the rooftop is going to feel it.

About Nic Fanciulli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NIC FANCIULLI (@nicfanciulli)

He’s not just a name on a flyer. Fanciulli’s been a key player in pushing UK and European house into global spaces without losing its edge. Whether he’s curating his label Saved or running festivals like The Social, he’s one of the few DJs who operates behind the scenes as much as behind the decks, and you can hear that in every set.

The sound

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NIC FANCIULLI (@nicfanciulli)

Fanciulli’s built his name the right way. Long-running residencies at Pacha. B2Bs with Carl Cox. Sets at Movement, Tomorrowland, Mysteryland. Remixes for Dua Lipa, Gorillaz, Underworld. Tracks like Say What and I Want You still hit. Saved Records, The Social. Expect low-slung grooves, clean builds, and the kind of flow that keeps the crowd moving ‘til close.

The details

Location: The Penthouse, FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Times: Saturday, September 21, starting at 10.30pm

Cost: Walk-ins from Dhs300 (with 3 drinks) | Free bar entry for in-house guests until 11pm | Free for ladies | Tables (food + shisha): Booking recommended

Contact: (052) 900 4868 | email: fpjd.dining@fivehotelsandresorts.com

More big names

If you’re planning your concert calendar, the UAE is stacked: Lost Frequencies on October 4, Carl Cox at Playa Pacha on October 17, Robin Schulz on October 18, Anyma on October 31, Enrique Iglesias in November, and Katy Perry closing the year in December.