Dubai is always moving forward, and over the next few months there are some big updates that will affect daily life, travel and even work

From driverless cars and plastic bans to airline rules, Metro improvements, and new teacher hiring regulations, here is everything you need to know if you live in Dubai.

Metro route changes during rush hour

Dubai Metro has added a new route on the Red Line to make peak travel easier. The change was introduced by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to help reduce crowding during the busiest times of the day. Trains leaving Centrepoint Station will now run to three end stations – Life Pharmacy, Expo 2020 and Al Fardan Exchange Station (formerly Al Khail). This new pattern will only apply during rush hour, which the RTA has confirmed as 7am to 9am in the morning and 4pm to 8pm in the evening.

Driverless taxis are on the way

By the end of 2025, Dubai will see its first self-driving taxis on the roads. The long-term goal is for a quarter of all journeys on public transport to be run by autonomous vehicles by 2030. At the start, these taxis will be available through the Uber app, and although they will be driverless in design, a safety operator will sit in the car during the initial launch. A full rollout without a driver is planned for 2026.

Chinese technology company Baidu has also committed to bringing 50 of its driverless taxis to Dubai by the end of 2025, with plans to increase that number to 1,000 over the following three years.

Emirates tightens rules on power banks

Emirates has confirmed that from Wednesday October 1 2025, passengers will no longer be allowed to use portable chargers on board.

Plastic ban reaches its final stage

Dubai is completing its phase out of single-use plastics at the start of 2026. From Thursday January 1, items such as plastic plates, cutlery and food bowls will no longer be available. This is the final step of a gradual policy that began with a plastic bag ban in 2024 and continued with restrictions on items such as straws, stirrers and styrofoam containers in 2025.

The city-wide ban will also come into effect across the entire UAE at the same time, with imports, production and trade of single-use plastics all being stopped.

New rules for teachers in Dubai

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has set out stricter requirements for private school teachers in the emirate. New teachers must already meet the standards to begin work, while existing teachers have until September 2028 to gain the correct qualifications. Schools that run from April have until September 2029. Those who leave in the middle of a term must wait 90 days before starting at another school. An Exit Survey is also required before moving on.

Big improvements for pedestrians

Getting around Dubai on foot is about to become much easier. The RTA has been adding new pedestrian-friendly bridges across the city. Two bridges are already open on Sheikh Rashid Street and Al Mina Street. Six more have been built, with five opening before the end of 2025 and the last one expected in early 2027. By 2030, RTA plans to add 23 more bridges, making it safer and quicker for people to cross busy roads.

DXB launches red carpet corridor

Dubai International Airport has made leaving even faster with a new red carpet corridor at Terminal 3. The smart tunnel uses AI facial recognition to let passengers pass through immigration without showing a passport or boarding pass. Up to 10 people can go through at the same time, cutting departure times to just a few seconds. For now, the corridor is available for Business Class passengers in Terminal 3, but it could be expanded to more areas in the future.

Emirates ID renewals made easy

UAE citizens can now renew their Emirates ID online in one step if their passport has 12 months or less left. The process is done through the ICP smart services platform, with validity automatically set by age: 10 years for those 21 and over, 5 years for those under 21. The form is simplified, so all details appear on one page for quick submission.

