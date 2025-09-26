Dubai is getting a live set from Vintage Culture this November

If you’re into house music, you’ve probably heard of Vintage Culture; the Brazilian DJ who’s been quietly taking over festivals and charts worldwide. His debut album dropped last year, and since then, he’s played everywhere from Tomorrowland to Burning Man. Next up: Dubai.

On November 15, Bohemia Beach Club will host the artist for a sunset-to-late-night set. Expect that signature sound that’s earned him remix support from the likes of Solomun and CamelPhat. Also on the line-up: Fabrice and Hilde, bringing the kind of groove and flow that set the tone for the night.

About Vintage Culture

Vintage Culture, real name Lukas Ruiz, is a Brazilian DJ and producer known for his melodic, vocal-driven take on house music. He’s topped dance charts worldwide, collaborated with artists like The Temper Trap and Maverick Sabre, and released his debut album Promised Land in 2024. He’s played major festivals including Tomorrowland, Lollapalooza, and Burning Man, and his remixes have earned support from Solomun, CamelPhat, and Tiësto.

The event

Bohemia is known for pulling in big names, and this is no different. The vibe? A chill open-air spot for Vintage Culture’s set; good music, sea breeze, and a crowd moving to the groove outdoors, where the night feels open and free.

Tickets

Dhs150 for ladies (includes one drink)

Dhs200 for gents (also includes one drink)

VIP tables are available if you’re going big. Book a table and you’ll also get 30% off room rates if you’re staying overnight at FIVE.

Location: Bohemia Beach Club, FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Date: November 17, from 5pm

Contact: (04) 455 9989, bohemiadubai.com, @bohemiabyfive

More big names

If you’re planning your concert calendar, the UAE is stacked: Lost Frequencies on October 4, Carl Cox at Playa Pacha on October 17, Robin Schulz on October 18, Anyma on October 31, Enrique Iglesias in November, and Katy Perry closing the year in December.