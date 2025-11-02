Party season: The unmissable events in Dubai still to come in 2025
The party season is on, and these events in Dubai are still not to be missed before 2025 ends
There’s no easing into it – this season goes all out from the start, and Dubai turns into one big stage. From massive outdoor festivals and rooftop raves to beachfront day-to-nights, the city is alive with some of the most exciting events in Dubai. Expect a full-on music scene of live shows and world-class DJ sets. UNTOLD brings four huge days of EDM, techno, hip-hop, and pop. Coca-Cola Arena is packed with global headliners, while clubs are flying in underground favourites.
Festivals & DJ highlights
UNTOLD Dubai 2025
View this post on Instagram
Untold Dubai is back and bigger than ever for 2025, taking over Dubai Parks and Resorts from November 6 to 9. Fresh off winning Festival of the Year at the 2025 What’s On Nightlife Awards, the event promises an epic weekend of music, lights, and high-energy performances from top international DJs and artists. With multiple stages, immersive visuals, and access to all four theme parks, it’s one of the most unmissable music experiences in the region.
Thursday November 6
Main Stage
- Sugababes
- Armin van Buuren
- Salvatore Ganacci
- Tujamo
- WIZTHEMC
Zamna Stage
- Hot Since 82
- Ilario Alicante
- Luciano
- Syreeta B2B Ale De Tuglie
- Vanny Granata
Time Stage
- 4AWL
- D’al Senio B2B Adrien
- Freespirit B2B Akos
- Monta
- Pado & Belu
- Sharaf
- Tom Higham
- Victhor B2B NSI
Friday November 7
Main Stage
- Yungblud
- Axwell
- Steve Aoki
- DJ Bliss
- DJ Slim
- Mishaal Tamer
- Nora Fatehi
Zamna Stage
- Eric Prydz
- Joris Voorn
- Julian Prince
- Masha Vincent
- Toto Chavetta
- Zamna Soundsystem
Time Stage
- Andor Gabriel
- Cimeo
- Cool Cats
- Mari Martello B2B Lucille
- Mr Shef Codes
- Peppe Citarella
- Poltom
- Rhum G B2B Riviera
- Scott Forshaw
Saturday November 8
Main Stage
- Rema
- Swae Lee
- Martin Garrix
- Cancelled Music
- Jaxomy
- KSHMR
- Tchami
Zamna Stage
- Andrea Oliva
- Charmene
- Gordo
- Marwan Dua
- Mëstiza
- Persic
Time Stage
- Adrian Saguna B2B Manuel Riva
- Andrew Dum
- Kim Sane
- Liwaa
- Mademoiselle Sabah
- Morgan Button
- MRGOODALF B2B Maryo
- Pinkfish
- Shaun Warner
- Simone Vitullo
Sunday November 9
Main Stage
- J Balvin
- Saweetie
- Alan Walker
- Jack Sleiman
- Meduza
- Minelli
- Nervo
Zamna Stage
- Âme DJ B2B Trikk
- Jamie B2B Julya Karma
- Joezi
- Monochrome
- MRAK
- Paul Svenson
Time Stage
- Chapter 47
- Christian Thomson
- Darko De Jan
- Gino Ingrosso
- IMEN B2B Arado
- Jack Sleiman
- KDDA Prague B2B Junior
- RBØR
- Sounds by AKS
- Youna
Location: Dubai Parks and Resorts, Sheikh Zayed Rd, Saih Shuaib 1
Date: November 6 to 9
Tickets: Starting from Dhs400 via untold.ae
SOLE DXB
View this post on Instagram
Sole DXB returns to Dubai Design District this December, bringing three days of music, fashion, street culture, and art, making it one of the unmissable events in Dubai
Friday December 12
Kaytranada
- Canadian DJ and producer known for blending house, hip-hop, and funk with smooth, infectious grooves. Expect a dynamic set mixing hits and deep cuts from his acclaimed albums.
Saturday December 13
Tyla
- South African singer-songwriter known for her fusion of pop and amapiano will take to the Sole stage. Her breakout hit, Water, earned her international acclaim.
Sunday, December 14
Miguel
- American singer, songwriter, and performer celebrated for his R&B and soul hits. Expect a high-energy show with his chart-topping tracks and smooth vocals.
Loyle Carner
- British rapper and songwriter known for his introspective lyrics and jazzy hip-hop beats. Fans can expect an intimate yet energetic set highlighting his critically acclaimed music.
Naika
- Emerging artist blending R&B, electronic, and pop influences into captivating live performances. Expect soulful vocals, engaging beats, and a fresh, immersive stage presence.
Location: Zaa’beel Second, Dubai Design District, Dubai
Date: December 12 to 14
Tickets: Starting from Dhs350, dubai.platinumlist.net
Concerts
Davido
- Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Davido is returning to Coca-Cola Arena with his 5IVE Alive Tour on Saturday November 8, 2025, and it promises to be one of the biggest nights of the year. He’s known for hits like “Fall,” “If”and more.
Location: Coca-Cola Arena
Date: November 8
Tickets: dubai.platinumlist.net
Deep Purple
These classic rock icons from the UK are coming to Coca Cola Arena on November 20. They’re known for huge hits like “Smoke on the Water,” “Highway Star” and more.
Location: Coca-Cola Arena
Date: November 20
Tickets: dubai.platinumlist.net
Ronan Keating
Get ready for iconic hits and feel-good vibes under the stars as Irish pop legend performs live in collaboration with McGettigan’s at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre.
Location: Dubai Media City Amphitheatre
Date: November 21
MADNESS
Get ready for timeless hits and feel-good vibes under the stars as British ska-pop icons perform live in collaboration with McGettigan’s at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre.
Location: Dubai Media City Amphitheatre
Date: November 21
Timbaland
The American producer / beatmaker is coming to the Coca Cola Arena this November and it’s one of the events you don’t want to miss in Dubai this month of November. His hits include work with Justin Timberlake, Nelly Furtado, and Missy Elliott.
Location: Coca-Cola Arena
Date: November 28
Tickets: dubai.platinumlist.net
Franz Ferdinand
Scottish indie rock band; hits include Take Me Out, Jacqueline, The Dark of the Matinee, Audacious, Everydaydreamer.
Location: Coca-Cola Arena
Date: December 13
Tickets: dubai.platinumlist.net
Club & venue nights
Bohemia Beach Club
Defected Records
- One of the most legendary labels in house music, Defected Records brings a showcase of genre icons and rising stars to Dubai. Known for its uplifting grooves, vocal-led anthems, and classic party atmosphere, the UK-born label has shaped club culture for over two decades.
Date: November 8
Vintage Culture
- Brazilian DJ with melodic house/tech vibes. Regular on the global festival circuit, from Tomorrowland to Coachella. Known for remixes of Pink Floyd, Bob Moses and Maverick Sabre.
Date: November 15
Franky Rizardo
- A Dutch mainstay in the house and tech house scene, Franky Rizardo is known for his rhythmic, groovy set. A regular on Defected lineups and Ibiza stages, he’s released on labels like Rejected and his own LTF Records, earning a reputation for consistent, dancefloor-driven sets.
Date: November 29
Location: FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Bohemia Beach Club, Palm Jumeirah, No 1, Nakhlat Jumeira, Dubai
Tickets: bohemiadubai.com
Atlantis, The Palm
Maroon 5
- American pop-rock legends Maroon 5 are set to headline Atlantis, The Palm’s New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner, making it one of the unmissable events in Dubai. The Los Angeles group, famous for hits like Moves Like Jagger, She Will Be Loved and This Love, have sold over 100 million albums and 750 million singles, with 32 Billboard Hot 100 chart records to their name. Expect an intimate concert paired with a spectacular fireworks display to ring in 2026.
Location: Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah
Date: December 31
Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience
Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience is a waterfront open‑air club bringing Ibiza-style energy, top DJs, and stunning skyline views to Dubai’s nightlife scene.
Adriatique
- Zurich duo, known for their melodic and atmospheric sets. Their label Siamese curates cinematic, late-night sounds. Signed to Afterlife and known for extended hypnotic sets.
Date: November 15
Calvin Harris
- A Grammy-winning producer and global pop-house powerhouse, Calvin Harris has crafted chart-topping hits with stars like Rihanna, Dua Lipa, and Sam Smith. His legendary residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza has made him a staple in the electronic music scene worldwide, known for electrifying performances that draw massive crowds.
Date: November 29
David Guetta
- The French DJ and global electronic music superstar David Guetta is bringing his high-energy beats to Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience. A five-time DJ Mag No.1, Guetta is known for massive hits and electrifying performances that keep the dance floor moving all night.
Date: December 19
Location: Marsa Dubai, Dubai Marina, Dubai
Pacha ICONS, Playa Pacha
Pawsa
- Spanish DJ and producer known for his melodic, techno-leaning sound. As co-founder of Solid Grooves, he expertly blends minimal and deep tech styles. Often spotted behind the decks sporting all black and his signature hat, Pawsa delivers memorable sets full of groove.
Date: November 7
HUGEL
- French house producer celebrated for his infectious Latin-infused edits and chart-topping remixes. With over 900 million streams across platforms, HUGEL commands both festival stages and club nights with his vibrant, dancefloor-ready sound.
Date: November 14
Marco Carola
- Minimal/techno legend from Italy and tech house maestro, Marco Carola is the founder of the influential Music On label. Renowned for his marathon DJ sets, he has been an icon of Ibiza’s electronic scene for over a decade, continuously shaping its sound and energy.
Date: November 21
Whomadewho
- Danish live-electronic band known for merging indie vibes with dance rhythms. Signed to respected labels like Kompakt and Life & Death, their performances blend live vocals, instruments, and DJing to create an energetic, hybrid show.
Date: November 28
Peggy Gou
- DJ and singer Peggy Gou, one of the biggest names in the global dance music scene, will bring her back catalogue of hits to FIVE Luxe JBR. The South Korean star will get behind the decks as part of the Pacha Icons series, performing crowd favourites like (It Goes Like) Nanana, It Makes You Forget, and Starry Night for an unforgettable night of live music.
Date: December 6
Location: Playa Pacha, FIVE LUXE, The Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence