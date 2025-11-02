The party season is on, and these events in Dubai are still not to be missed before 2025 ends

There’s no easing into it – this season goes all out from the start, and Dubai turns into one big stage. From massive outdoor festivals and rooftop raves to beachfront day-to-nights, the city is alive with some of the most exciting events in Dubai. Expect a full-on music scene of live shows and world-class DJ sets. UNTOLD brings four huge days of EDM, techno, hip-hop, and pop. Coca-Cola Arena is packed with global headliners, while clubs are flying in underground favourites.

Festivals & DJ highlights

UNTOLD Dubai 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UNTOLD DUBAI (@untoldfestivaldubai)

Untold Dubai is back and bigger than ever for 2025, taking over Dubai Parks and Resorts from November 6 to 9. Fresh off winning Festival of the Year at the 2025 What’s On Nightlife Awards, the event promises an epic weekend of music, lights, and high-energy performances from top international DJs and artists. With multiple stages, immersive visuals, and access to all four theme parks, it’s one of the most unmissable music experiences in the region.

Thursday November 6

Main Stage

Sugababes

Armin van Buuren

Salvatore Ganacci

Tujamo

WIZTHEMC

Zamna Stage

Hot Since 82

Ilario Alicante

Luciano

Syreeta B2B Ale De Tuglie

Vanny Granata

Time Stage

4AWL

D’al Senio B2B Adrien

Freespirit B2B Akos

Monta

Pado & Belu

Sharaf

Tom Higham

Victhor B2B NSI

Friday November 7

Main Stage

Yungblud

Axwell

Steve Aoki

DJ Bliss

DJ Slim

Mishaal Tamer

Nora Fatehi

Zamna Stage

Eric Prydz

Joris Voorn

Julian Prince

Masha Vincent

Toto Chavetta

Zamna Soundsystem

Time Stage

Andor Gabriel

Cimeo

Cool Cats

Mari Martello B2B Lucille

Mr Shef Codes

Peppe Citarella

Poltom

Rhum G B2B Riviera

Scott Forshaw

Saturday November 8

Main Stage

Rema

Swae Lee

Martin Garrix

Cancelled Music

Jaxomy

KSHMR

Tchami

Zamna Stage

Andrea Oliva

Charmene

Gordo

Marwan Dua

Mëstiza

Persic

Time Stage

Adrian Saguna B2B Manuel Riva

Andrew Dum

Kim Sane

Liwaa

Mademoiselle Sabah

Morgan Button

MRGOODALF B2B Maryo

Pinkfish

Shaun Warner

Simone Vitullo

Sunday November 9

Main Stage

J Balvin

Saweetie

Alan Walker

Jack Sleiman

Meduza

Minelli

Nervo

Zamna Stage

Âme DJ B2B Trikk

Jamie B2B Julya Karma

Joezi

Monochrome

MRAK

Paul Svenson

Time Stage

Chapter 47

Christian Thomson

Darko De Jan

Gino Ingrosso

IMEN B2B Arado

Jack Sleiman

KDDA Prague B2B Junior

RBØR

Sounds by AKS

Youna

Location: Dubai Parks and Resorts, Sheikh Zayed Rd, Saih Shuaib 1

Date: November 6 to 9

Tickets: Starting from Dhs400 via untold.ae

@untoldfestivaldubai

SOLE DXB

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOLE (@soledxb)

Sole DXB returns to Dubai Design District this December, bringing three days of music, fashion, street culture, and art, making it one of the unmissable events in Dubai

Friday December 12

Kaytranada

Canadian DJ and producer known for blending house, hip-hop, and funk with smooth, infectious grooves. Expect a dynamic set mixing hits and deep cuts from his acclaimed albums.

Saturday December 13

Tyla

South African singer-songwriter known for her fusion of pop and amapiano will take to the Sole stage. Her breakout hit, Water, earned her international acclaim.

Sunday, December 14

Miguel

American singer, songwriter, and performer celebrated for his R&B and soul hits. Expect a high-energy show with his chart-topping tracks and smooth vocals.

Loyle Carner

British rapper and songwriter known for his introspective lyrics and jazzy hip-hop beats. Fans can expect an intimate yet energetic set highlighting his critically acclaimed music.

Naika

Emerging artist blending R&B, electronic, and pop influences into captivating live performances. Expect soulful vocals, engaging beats, and a fresh, immersive stage presence.

Location: Zaa’beel Second, Dubai Design District, Dubai

Date: December 12 to 14

Tickets: Starting from Dhs350, dubai.platinumlist.net

@soledxb

Concerts

Davido

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Davido is returning to Coca-Cola Arena with his 5IVE Alive Tour on Saturday November 8, 2025, and it promises to be one of the biggest nights of the year. He’s known for hits like “Fall,” “If” and more.

Location: Coca-Cola Arena

Date: November 8

Tickets: dubai.platinumlist.net

@cocacolaarena

Deep Purple

These classic rock icons from the UK are coming to Coca Cola Arena on November 20. They’re known for huge hits like “Smoke on the Water,” “Highway Star” and more.

Location: Coca-Cola Arena

Date: November 20

Tickets: dubai.platinumlist.net

Ronan Keating

Get ready for iconic hits and feel-good vibes under the stars as Irish pop legend performs live in collaboration with McGettigan’s at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre.

Location: Dubai Media City Amphitheatre

Date: November 21

MADNESS

Get ready for timeless hits and feel-good vibes under the stars as British ska-pop icons perform live in collaboration with McGettigan’s at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre.

Location: Dubai Media City Amphitheatre

Date: November 21

Timbaland

The American producer / beatmaker is coming to the Coca Cola Arena this November and it’s one of the events you don’t want to miss in Dubai this month of November. His hits include work with Justin Timberlake, Nelly Furtado, and Missy Elliott.

Location: Coca-Cola Arena

Date: November 28

Tickets: dubai.platinumlist.net

Franz Ferdinand

Scottish indie rock band; hits include Take Me Out, Jacqueline, The Dark of the Matinee, Audacious, Everydaydreamer.

Location: Coca-Cola Arena

Date: December 13

Tickets: dubai.platinumlist.net

@cocacolaarena

Club & venue nights

Bohemia Beach Club

Bohemia Beach Club at FIVE Palm Jumeirah offers luxe beachfront lounging, live DJ sets, and Mediterranean-inspired bites, making it a hotspot for Dubai’s beachside party scene and unmissable events in Dubai

Defected Records

One of the most legendary labels in house music, Defected Records brings a showcase of genre icons and rising stars to Dubai. Known for its uplifting grooves, vocal-led anthems, and classic party atmosphere, the UK-born label has shaped club culture for over two decades.

Date: November 8

Vintage Culture

Brazilian DJ with melodic house/tech vibes. Regular on the global festival circuit, from Tomorrowland to Coachella. Known for remixes of Pink Floyd, Bob Moses and Maverick Sabre.

Date: November 15

Franky Rizardo

A Dutch mainstay in the house and tech house scene, Franky Rizardo is known for his rhythmic, groovy set. A regular on Defected lineups and Ibiza stages, he’s released on labels like Rejected and his own LTF Records, earning a reputation for consistent, dancefloor-driven sets.

Date: November 29

Location: FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Bohemia Beach Club, Palm Jumeirah, No 1, Nakhlat Jumeira, Dubai

Tickets: bohemiadubai.com

@bohemiabyfive

Atlantis, The Palm

Maroon 5

American pop-rock legends Maroon 5 are set to headline Atlantis, The Palm’s New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner, making it one of the unmissable events in Dubai. The Los Angeles group, famous for hits like Moves Like Jagger, She Will Be Loved and This Love, have sold over 100 million albums and 750 million singles, with 32 Billboard Hot 100 chart records to their name. Expect an intimate concert paired with a spectacular fireworks display to ring in 2026.

Location: Atlantis The Palm, Palm Jumeirah

Date: December 31

Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience

Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience is a waterfront open‑air club bringing Ibiza-style energy, top DJs, and stunning skyline views to Dubai’s nightlife scene.

Adriatique

Zurich duo, known for their melodic and atmospheric sets. Their label Siamese curates cinematic, late-night sounds. Signed to Afterlife and known for extended hypnotic sets.

Date: November 15

Calvin Harris

A Grammy-winning producer and global pop-house powerhouse, Calvin Harris has crafted chart-topping hits with stars like Rihanna, Dua Lipa, and Sam Smith. His legendary residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza has made him a staple in the electronic music scene worldwide, known for electrifying performances that draw massive crowds.

Date: November 29

David Guetta

The French DJ and global electronic music superstar David Guetta is bringing his high-energy beats to Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience. A five-time DJ Mag No.1, Guetta is known for massive hits and electrifying performances that keep the dance floor moving all night.

Date: December 19

Location: Marsa Dubai, Dubai Marina, Dubai

@ushuaiadubai

Pacha ICONS, Playa Pacha

Pacha ICONS at Playa Pacha is a high-energy beachfront club in Dubai, serving up world-class DJs, vibrant dance floors, and an unforgettable party atmosphere.

Pawsa

Spanish DJ and producer known for his melodic, techno-leaning sound. As co-founder of Solid Grooves, he expertly blends minimal and deep tech styles. Often spotted behind the decks sporting all black and his signature hat, Pawsa delivers memorable sets full of groove.

Date: November 7

HUGEL

French house producer celebrated for his infectious Latin-infused edits and chart-topping remixes. With over 900 million streams across platforms, HUGEL commands both festival stages and club nights with his vibrant, dancefloor-ready sound.

Date: November 14

Marco Carola

Minimal/techno legend from Italy and tech house maestro, Marco Carola is the founder of the influential Music On label. Renowned for his marathon DJ sets, he has been an icon of Ibiza’s electronic scene for over a decade, continuously shaping its sound and energy.

Date: November 21

Whomadewho

Danish live-electronic band known for merging indie vibes with dance rhythms. Signed to respected labels like Kompakt and Life & Death, their performances blend live vocals, instruments, and DJing to create an energetic, hybrid show.

Date: November 28

Peggy Gou

DJ and singer Peggy Gou, one of the biggest names in the global dance music scene, will bring her back catalogue of hits to FIVE Luxe JBR. The South Korean star will get behind the decks as part of the Pacha Icons series, performing crowd favourites like (It Goes Like) Nanana, It Makes You Forget, and Starry Night for an unforgettable night of live music.

Date: December 6

Location: Playa Pacha, FIVE LUXE, The Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence

@pachaicons @playapachadubai