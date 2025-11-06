Discover the best things to do in Dubai this winter for everyone

Winter is finally here in and with the perfect weather it’s time to enjoy outdoor fun, sunshine, and unforgettable experiences. From beaches to desert adventures, yoga under the sky, and outdoor cinemas, here’s your guide to all the best things to do in Dubai this season.

Chill at Dubai’s beach clubs

Winter is the ideal time to hit the beach clubs in Dubai. With sunny days and cooler evenings, you can swim, sunbathe, or simply just relax.

Some of the hottest beach clubs reopening this season include:

Summersalt Beach Club

BCH:CLB

O Beach Dubai

Nikki Beach Dubai

BE Beach

Casa Amor Dubai

Nammos Dubai

Explore Dubai’s best beaches

Dubai is famous for its skyline and luxury malls, but the city’s beaches are just as impressive. Whether you want a lively spot or a quiet corner to watch the sunset, Dubai has the perfect beach for you.

Top beaches to visit this winter include:

JBR Beach

Kite Beach

Sunset Beach

Jebel Ali Public Beach

Desert adventures you can’t miss

The UAE’s desert is perfect for outdoor fun and unforgettable experiences. Winter is the best time to enjoy the dunes and take part in adventures under the open sky.

Top desert activities include:

Dune buggy tours

Hot air balloon rides

Off-roading

Stargazing experiences

Desert retreats and camping

Safaris and desert picnics

Perfect picnic spots

Looking for a peaceful outdoor day with friends or family? There are plenty of parks for a relaxing picnic.

Top spots for a picnic this winter:

Al Barsha Pond Park

Al Sufouh Park

Creek Park

Town Square Park

Zabeel Park

Top outdoor attractions to visit

It’s officially outdoor season, which means outdoor attractions are a must. From beaches to desert adventures, we’ve rounded up all the fun winter attractions that are only open seasonally, making this the perfect time to explore the best outdoor attractions in Dubai.

Some top spots to check out this season include:

Miracle Garden

Global Village UAE

Hatta Wadi Hub

Safari Park

Garden Glow (set to reopen this season)

Winter running routes

If you love running, winter is the perfect time to hit the outdoors. The cooler mornings and evenings make jogging far more enjoyable than during the hot summer months.

Great running routes include:

Crescent and Al Ittihad Park on Palm Jumeirah

Dubai Marina and Bluewaters

Jumeirah Beach and Kite Beach track

Dubai Water Canal and Business Bay loops

Al Barsha Pond Park, Expo City Dubai, and Creekside strolls

Zabeel Park

Outdoor yoga for some zen

With perfect weather and stunning backdrops, outdoor yoga is a must this season. Practising yoga outside adds a magical element to your usual routine, helping you feel more relaxed and energised.

Some top outdoor yoga experiences include:

Anniversary Yoga Flow at The Adrienne Method

Yoga at the Palace

Beach Sunset Yoga powered by WHOOP

Full Moon Yoga at Talise Spa, Madinat Jumeirah

Wellness in the Sky at AURA Skypool

World Kindness Day Yoga Flow at Four Seasons Dubai

Sunset Yoga at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai

Watch movies under the stars

Swap the usual cinema for an unforgettable outdoor movie experience. Outdoor cinemas offer a magical night out with the stars as your company.

Top outdoor cinemas to try this winter:

Vox Moonlight at The Galleria Mall

Cinema Akil at 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central

JLT Cinema Under the Stars 2025

Zero Gravity

Images: What’s On Archive