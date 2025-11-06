The best outdoor things to do in Dubai this winter
Discover the best things to do in Dubai this winter for everyone
Winter is finally here in and with the perfect weather it’s time to enjoy outdoor fun, sunshine, and unforgettable experiences. From beaches to desert adventures, yoga under the sky, and outdoor cinemas, here’s your guide to all the best things to do in Dubai this season.
Chill at Dubai’s beach clubs
Winter is the ideal time to hit the beach clubs in Dubai. With sunny days and cooler evenings, you can swim, sunbathe, or simply just relax.
Some of the hottest beach clubs reopening this season include:
-
Summersalt Beach Club
-
BCH:CLB
-
O Beach Dubai
-
Nikki Beach Dubai
-
BE Beach
-
Casa Amor Dubai
-
Nammos Dubai
Explore Dubai’s best beaches
Dubai is famous for its skyline and luxury malls, but the city’s beaches are just as impressive. Whether you want a lively spot or a quiet corner to watch the sunset, Dubai has the perfect beach for you.
Top beaches to visit this winter include:
-
JBR Beach
-
Kite Beach
-
Sunset Beach
-
Jebel Ali Public Beach
Desert adventures you can’t miss
The UAE’s desert is perfect for outdoor fun and unforgettable experiences. Winter is the best time to enjoy the dunes and take part in adventures under the open sky.
Top desert activities include:
-
Dune buggy tours
-
Hot air balloon rides
-
Off-roading
-
Stargazing experiences
-
Desert retreats and camping
-
Safaris and desert picnics
Perfect picnic spots
Looking for a peaceful outdoor day with friends or family? There are plenty of parks for a relaxing picnic.
Top spots for a picnic this winter:
-
Al Barsha Pond Park
-
Al Sufouh Park
-
Creek Park
-
Town Square Park
-
Zabeel Park
Top outdoor attractions to visit
It’s officially outdoor season, which means outdoor attractions are a must. From beaches to desert adventures, we’ve rounded up all the fun winter attractions that are only open seasonally, making this the perfect time to explore the best outdoor attractions in Dubai.
Some top spots to check out this season include:
-
Miracle Garden
-
Global Village UAE
-
Hatta Wadi Hub
-
Safari Park
-
Garden Glow (set to reopen this season)
Winter running routes
If you love running, winter is the perfect time to hit the outdoors. The cooler mornings and evenings make jogging far more enjoyable than during the hot summer months.
Great running routes include:
-
Crescent and Al Ittihad Park on Palm Jumeirah
-
Dubai Marina and Bluewaters
-
Jumeirah Beach and Kite Beach track
-
Dubai Water Canal and Business Bay loops
-
Al Barsha Pond Park, Expo City Dubai, and Creekside strolls
-
Zabeel Park
Outdoor yoga for some zen
With perfect weather and stunning backdrops, outdoor yoga is a must this season. Practising yoga outside adds a magical element to your usual routine, helping you feel more relaxed and energised.
Some top outdoor yoga experiences include:
-
Anniversary Yoga Flow at The Adrienne Method
-
Yoga at the Palace
-
Beach Sunset Yoga powered by WHOOP
-
Full Moon Yoga at Talise Spa, Madinat Jumeirah
-
Wellness in the Sky at AURA Skypool
-
World Kindness Day Yoga Flow at Four Seasons Dubai
-
Sunset Yoga at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai
Watch movies under the stars
Swap the usual cinema for an unforgettable outdoor movie experience. Outdoor cinemas offer a magical night out with the stars as your company.
Top outdoor cinemas to try this winter:
-
Vox Moonlight at The Galleria Mall
-
Cinema Akil at 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central
-
JLT Cinema Under the Stars 2025
-
Zero Gravity
Images: What’s On Archive