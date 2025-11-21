The Dubai Airshow 2025 took place this week and there were so many huge announcements

The world’s largest aerospace event, The Dubai Airshow 2025 took place this week from November 17 to 21. It was packed full of events and conferences and there were huge announcements made by the brands who attended. Take a look at the news below.

Emirates to introduce free, superfast Starlink WiFi

Who doesn’t love scrolling Instagram in the air? Well it’s about to get faster. It has been announced that Emirates Airlines will deploy Starlink Wi-Fi across its entire in-service fleet, beginning with Boeing 777 aircraft in November 2025 and completing the rollout by mid-2027. You’ll now be able to video call, scroll and stream in the air. Read more about it here.

Emirates makes major aircraft order

On the first day of the Dubai Airshow, Emirates announced a $38 billion order for 65 new Boeing 777-9 aircraft. The airline also ordered 130 GE9X engines from GE Aerospace, which power the new twin-engined planes. This deal gives Boeing a boost after the 777-9’s debut was delayed to 2027 Emirates also ordered 8 A350-900 aircrafts.

A new luxury car has been added to the Dubai Police fleet

Dubai Police have added another standout vehicle to their collection of eye catching patrol cars. The Bentley Bentayga Azure is the latest model to join the fleet and it was revealed at the Dubai Airshow 2025. Senior officers attended the unveiling along with representatives from Al Habtoor Motors and Bentley Emirates. Read more here.

A new cabin class is coming to flydubai

Dubai’s budget airline flydubai is getting an upgrade on its planes and it’s going to be a brand new cabin class. It was announced at the Dubai Airshow 2025 that Premium Economy will be available on flydubai’s Boeing planes, the CEO has announced. Now there will be three classes available. See the info here.

flydubai announces free, high-speed Starlink WiFi

Similarly to Emirates, flydubai is also introducing fast and free WiFi for all its passengers. See the details here.

The UAE announces next moon mission

The UAE moon mission is getting ready for its next chapter, and this time, it’s going for the side of the moon that’s always hidden from earth, it was announced at the airshow. Rashid Rover 2, built by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), has just arrived in the US for its next stage, ready to launch aboard Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost lander in 2026. See all the information about the mission here.

Joby Aviation showcases the flying taxi

There was a special flight demonstration of the flying taxi that will be taking to the Dubai skies in the near future.

flydubai places order for 75 Boeing planes

Dubai airline flydubai has signed an MoU with Boeing for 75 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, with options for an additional 75 planes. The $13 billion deal was announced at the Dubai Airshow 2025.