Discover the top A-list hot spots of the year…

Dubai is a popular stopover and mini-break destination for the world’s rich and famous – and while they’re here, they need to eat.

So if you’re wanting to know where you have the best chance of rubbing shoulders with an A-lister, we’ve rounded up the top 10 celebrity-approved restaurants in Dubai where you’re most likely to see a star.

Gaia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chef Izu (@chefizu) on Jan 19, 2019 at 11:49am PST

Fancy Greek restaurant Gaia only opened its doors in DIFC last year, but it quickly became a hot spot for the world’s A List celebs. The man behind the concept is acclaimed local chef Izu Ani, who has no trouble attracting UAE royals and celebrities alike to many of his restaurants.

Nusr-Et

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) on Apr 8, 2019 at 5:05am PDT

There aren’t many people with internet access who missed Nusret Gökçe’s viral Salt Bae videos, especially celebrities. If there’s a secret bucket list given to famous people before they arrive in Dubai, dining at Nusr-Et must be at the top spot.

Shanghai Me

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Evgeny Kuzin (@evgenykuzindxb) on Nov 29, 2019 at 4:00am PST

It’s only been open a matter of weeks but Shanghai Me is already making a name for itself in the city. HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, was one of the first people to check it out, closely followed by his son HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai. After that, R&B icons Akon, Trey Songz and Tyga stopped by ahead of their Formula 1 performances.

Indie DIFC

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kairouz Angel (@kairouzangele) on Sep 20, 2019 at 10:29pm PDT

Indie DIFC is known as a go-to destination for salsa nights and Latin vibes, and we can only imagine that’s what Lindsay Lohan got when she visited the restaurant for a friend’s birthday earlier this year.

Miss Lily’s DXB

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Lily’s Dubai (@misslilysdxb) on Sep 5, 2019 at 12:13am PDT

At Miss Lily’s, a Jamaican concept originally from New York City, you can pretty much always guarantee a fun night. That’s probably the reason it attracts so many footballers, rappers and DJ’s from around the world to its Sheraton Grand location.

Indochine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Majid Jordan (@majidjordan) on Nov 27, 2019 at 5:21pm PST

Indochine opened with a bang last month, by hosting a Gucci party with a performance by none other than Majid Jordan. They must have liked the vibe, as the musical pair stuck around after the show to enjoy the rest of the party.

Cove Beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cove Beach Caesars Palace (@covebeachdubai) on Oct 23, 2019 at 1:55am PDT

We imagine that when celebs look for a place to spend the day in the sun, they look for three things. Sunshine, good vibes, and Instagram opportunities. Luckily Cove Beach has all three, which probably explains why you’re just as likely to see someone from the TV as you are to secure your new most-liked ‘gram shot.

avli by tashas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🇦🇪🇧🇷🇿🇦Mateus Coelho🇿🇦🇧🇷🇦🇪 (@mateusvcoelho) on Dec 22, 2019 at 11:27am PST

Gorgeous Greek restaurant avli, the brainchild of South African restauranteur Natasha Sideris, is a hotspot for attracting famous foodies. With its stunning interiors and authentic Greek menu, it’s no wonder Roger Federer is a fan.

DRIFT Beach Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Edgar (@danedgar) on Nov 9, 2019 at 6:28am PST

Stunning luxe beach club DRIFT isn’t just for celebrities, but you might think so with the amount of famous faces you’ll find there. It could be due to the gorgeous views aiding those all important Instagrams, or it might be the tasty French menu you’ll find in the restaurant.

Hell’s Kitchen Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs Olivia Bowen Buckland (@oliviadbuck) on Oct 5, 2019 at 6:55am PDT

UK celebrities are big fans of Dubai, and if they’re looking for home comforts while they’re on holiday, they go to Hell’s Kitchen. The Gordon Ramsay concept set up shop in Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, and has been delivering comforting British food to much fanfare.

Images: Instagram