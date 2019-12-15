The Mubadala World Tennis Championship is back and Boyz II Men will perform…

Another week in Dubai is almost done and dusted. We’re already looking forward to the weekend, and you should be too with everything that’s going on. We’ve managed to find 15 of the very best things to do in Dubai, so you can have the best weekend ever.

Here’s 15 of the best things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Thursday December 19

1. Spectate an all-star lineup of tennis action

The Mubadala World Tennis Championship (MWTC), now in its 12th edition, will take place from Thursday December 19 to Saturday December 21 at the International Tennis Centre at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi. There’s just so much to look forward to over the three days of tennis action. But as well as some huge tennis stars, there’s plenty off off-court fun to be had too. An all-star line up of six men and two women will play in the championships. So, spectators will be in for a real tennis treat as the MWTC will see some of the world’s top players in tennis headlining the event in both the men and women’s league.

Mubadala World Tennis Championships (MWTC), The International Tennis Centre at Zayed Sports City, Tennis Village opens at 12pm each day, Thursday December 19 to Saturday December 21. ticketmaster.ae

2. Check out a festive baker’s market

La Serre Boulangerie has launched a daily baker’s market where you’ll be able to find an abundance of fancy festive treats. You’ll be able to find a delicious selection including cakes, macarons, calissons, pain d’epices, bouche and more.

La Serre, Vida Downtown, Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, Downtown Dubai, daily 7am to 8.30pm. Tel: (04) 528 3779. laserre.com

3. Have a Bad Mom‘s night out

On Thursday December 19, Ba at Fairmont the Palm is hosting a one-off festive version of its popular ladies’ night. Bad Mom’s Christmas Ladies night will offer all the girls unlimited signature beverages for Dhs99.

Ba, Fairmont The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Thursday December 19, 6pm to 9pm, Dhs99. Tel: (04) 457 3457. palmdining.com

4. See Boyz II Men live

Legendary 90s boyband Boyz II Men are set to perform in the UAE on Thursday November 19. The End of the Road hitmakers will take to the stage at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena and fans can expect to hear some of their most famous hits including I’ll Make Love To You and One Sweet Day.

Boyz II Men live, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, Thursday December 19, tickets from Dhs199. coca-cola-arena.com

5. See Ace Hood live at BOA

The man behind hit song ‘Bugatti’, Ace Hood is performing at BOA not once but twice this week. He’ll be taking the stage on Thursday December 19 where it will be ladies’ night until 4am. Then he’ll be back on Sunday December 22 to perform another huge show at the super club and it will be ladies’ night again.

BOA Dubai, V Hotel, Al Habtoor City, Sheikh Zayed Road, Thursday December 19 and Sunday December 22. Tel: (056) 501 2039. boadubai.com

Friday December 20

6. Explore a new IKEA store

Al-Futtaim have announced that their new mall, Festival Plaza, opened to the public on Wednesday December 18. Within the mall will be 120 retail outlets including IKEA, Ace Hardware and Lulu Hypermarket. Conveniently located in Jebel Ali, the mall is easily accessible to residents living in Dubai Marina and surrounding areas. Close to Sheikh Zayed Road, just past Ibn Battuta, the mall is part of Al-Futtaim’s new residential area, Wasl Gate.

IKEA, Festival Plaza Mall, Jebel Ali, now open. dubaifestivalplaza.com

7. Check out a brand new VR park

A brand new virtual reality park is opening in Mall of the Emirates on Thursday December 19. Dreamscape VR has branches in LA and Dallas and this will be the first of its kind in the region. You’ll be able to find it on Level 2 of the Barsha mall, next to the Apple Store. There will be four experiences available for VR fans. Three of the games will launch this Thursday; Alien Zoo, Blu Deep Rescue and Curse of the Lost Pearl, while Dreamworks Dragons Flight Academy will follow soon. Alien Zoo will offer a journey into a galactic universe where endangered wildlife roam the planet.

Dreamscape, Level 2, Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha, Sunday to Wednesday 10am to 10pm, Thursday to Saturday 10am to 11pm, Dhs75. dreamscapeimmersive.com

8. Enjoy a festive Mexican and South African brunch

On Friday December 20, ZOCO and The City Grill are hosting a fun fiesta so you can celebrate Christmas early. From 1pm to 4pm you’ll be able to enjoy a feast of festive dishes as well as Mexican and South African delights from guacamole to juicy steaks. After brunch, head to The Rose & Crown where you’ll find two hours of unlimited house drinks from 5pm to 7pm for Dhs150.

ZOCO and The City Grill, The Atrium, Al Habtoor City, Sheikh Zayed Road, Friday December 20, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs300 soft, Dhs400 house, Dhs500 bubbly. Tel: (04) 437 0044. zocodubai.com

9. Enjoy an immersive dinner experience

Live like a celebrity this December and bag one of the hottest tickets in town, as an exclusive Gaggenau Black Forest pop-up restaurant – made famous in New York and LA – is coming to Dubai for the first time ever. The event will takeover INKED at Alserkal Avenue, transforming the space into a fascinating immersive forest, which will serve as the setting for a spectacular gastronomic five-course dinner. With unlimited mocktails, it’s priced at Dhs455.

Gaggenau Black Forest Dining Experience, INKED, Alserkal Avenue, Wednesday, December 18 to Saturday, December 21, from 8pm, Dhs455 five-course dinner and mocktails, bookings essential. Tel: (056) 995 5869. gaggenaurestaurant1683.com

10. Rick Ross is taking the stage

Rick Ross performing at Base Dubai on Friday December 20. One of the most well-known names in the rap industry, American rap heavyweight Rick Ross has enjoyed massive success throughout the years, with two chart-topping albums; Port of Miami in 2006 and Trilla in 2008. He’s now a rapper, songwriter, entrepreneur and record executive. The first 100 ladies can enter for free, then it will be Dhs100 after. For guys it’s Dhs300 on the night.

Base Dubai, Dubai Design District, 11pm to 4am, Friday December 20, Dhs100 ladies, Dhs300 guys. Tel: (055) 313 4999. basedubai.com

Saturday December 21

11. Learn how to make sushi

Sumo Sushi & Bento, Dubai Media City, is hosting a sushi masterclass on Saturday December 21. It’s Dhs200 per person, or Dhs350 for two people, and you’ll learn the secrets of how to create the perfect sushi roll. Once you’ve completed the course, you’ll even get a certificate and a t-shirt to take home.

Sumo Sushi & Bento, Dubai Media City, Saturday December 21, 10am onwards, Dhs200. Tel: (800) 7866. facebook.com/sumosushibento

12. Treat yourself to a festive spa day

Ensure you’re totally relaxed ready for the busy festive season with one of the ultra-indulgent spa packages at Guerlain Spa at One&Only, The Palm. You could choose the Guerlain Holiday Bliss package (Dhs1500) with pool, sauna and steam room access, body exfoliation, 60-minute massage and 60-minute radiant face treatment. Alternatively, Holiday Rendezvous (Dhs1200) with pool, sauna and steam room access, a mani-pedi and hair style. Any guests that book a treatment over Dhs800 will get to open a window of their special advent calendar to reveal luxury treats inside.

Guerlain Spa, One&Only The Palm, West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 10am to 9pm daily, valid until December 21. Tel: (04) 440 1040. oneandonlyresorts.com

13. Experience the festive season at an indoor amusement park

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi is getting a festive makeover – which means double the joy when visiting over December. Their special ‘winter spectacular’ edition runs from December 20 to January 4, where you’ll be able to join all your favourite Looney Tunes characters like Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and Tweety Bird as they celebrate the festive season with shows, entertainment and lots of Christmassy costumes.

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, December 20 to January 4, 10am to 10pm daily, Dhs295 adult, Dhs230 kids. Tel: (60) 051 1115. wbworldabudhabi.com

14. Get in the festive spirit with a Home Alone screening

The Urban Outdoor Cinema is showing Home Alone on Saturday December 21 at the Habtoor Grand in Dubai Marina. Tickets are priced at Dhs75 for the film, but there’s also waiter service on hand where you can order a selection of all the usual cinema snacks as well as pizzas and tapas. Drinks on offer include soft drinks as well as wines and beers.

Habtoor Grand, Dubai Marina, 7.30pm onwards, Saturday December 21, Dhs75. Tel (056) 895 6280. urbanoutdoorcinema.com

15. Check out Maria Bonita’s new licensed venue

There’s a new licensed Maria Bonita restaurant in Souk Madinat Jumeirah and it’s delivering offers by the piñata-load. Every day from noon until 7pm, you’ll be able to get your hands on nachos and four bottles of hops for just Dhs99, saving you a hefty Dhs116. If that isn’t enough to put a smile on your face, then the happy hour should do the trick, with hops starting from Dhs28 running Saturday to Tuesday from 3pm until 8pm and all day long on a Wednesday.