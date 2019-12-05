Sponsored: Internationally-acclaimed signature dishes from Nobu, sharing menus featuring authentic Lebanese delicacies, and much more…

The incredible line-up of exceptional restaurants at the Atlantis, The Palm are pulling out all the stops for guests to enjoy the most magical Christmas ever.

There are a host of festive dining options available for you to choose from on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, so whether you want Japanese, Italian, Arabic or a traditional roast – there’s something for everyone.

Here are five ways to celebrate Christmas at Atlantis, The Palm.

Nobu

Trade a traditional turkey feast for upscale Japanese treats this Christmas at Nobu. The menu infuses Chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s cutting-edge Japanese Peruvian style with Arabian influences, and not only will you savour Dubai’s best sushi and sashimi but Nobu’s internationally-acclaimed signature dishes as well. Pair your meal with sake and refreshing cocktails while you listen to the resident DJ playing an extra special celebratory mix.

Nobu Christmas Day Brunch, 12.30pm to 4pm on Wed December 25. Dhs395 soft, Dhs585 house, Dhs650 bubbles.

Ronda Locatelli

Ronda Locatelli is inviting guests to enjoy an Italian affair on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2019. Giorgio Locatelli’s team have created a special two, three and four course set-menu featuring Italian festive favourites such as chestnut and spelt soup, homemade pappardelle with chicken liver and beef tenderloin with wild mushroom. For dessert, there’s artisanal panettone with peaches. There’s even pizza and pastas made fresh in the kitchen if you’d prefer to go a la carte. Prices start from Dhs190.

Ronda Locatelli, Christmas Eve dinner begins at 6pm until 10.30pm on Tue Dec 24, Christmas Day lunch begins at 12pm until 3pm on Wed Dec 25. Two course menu Dhs190, three course menu Dhs240, four course menu Dhs290 (excluding beverages)

Seafire Steakhouse & Bar

A sumptuous five course set-menu awaits on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at Seafire Steakhouse. Head here on Christmas Eve after 8pm where you can catch Soul Trio performing old school classics as you dine. If a traditional Christmas roast with all the trimmings is more your forte, round up your loved ones and head to Seafire for a Christmas Day lunch. On both days, there are special festive Christmas cocktails available. You can also dine a la carte, and there’s a special children’s menu available.

Seafire Steakhouse & Bar, Christmas Eve dinner begins at 6pm until 11.30pm on Tue Dec 24, Dhs310 (excluding beverages) and Christmas Day lunch begins at 12.30pm until 4pm, Dhs395 (excluding beverages)

Ayamna

Ayamna’s executive chef Ali El Bourji is serving up authentic Lebanese delicacies this Christmas Eve, with dishes crafted from recipes handed down through generations. The sharing set-menu includes a selection of hot and cold mezze, an Ayamna mixed grill platter, and more. For dessert, expect an Arabic-inspired chocolate Christmas ball with spiced cherry nectar. The sharing menu is priced at Dhs235 per adult (excluding drinks) and Dhs117.50 per child and those under the age of three dine free. An a la carte menu also available.

Ayamna, Christmas Eve dinner starts at 6:30pm until 11pm on Tue Dec 24, Dhs235 per person and Dhs117.50 per child (excluding beverages), under 3s dine free

Saffron

Want to eat to your heart’s content at a lively party brunch this Christmas? Head to Saffron’s legendary brunch where an impressive buffet spread awaits , filled with Saffron’s Christmas favourites. Expect festive music and a visit from Santa himself – that’s if you’re on the nice list… ! For 21 and above only, it’s Dhs535 per person.

Saffron, Christmas Day Party Brunch starts at 12.30pm to 4pm on Wed Dec 25, Dhs535 per person, entry permitted only for those 21 and above.

Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Crescent Rd, Dubai, For reservations, call (04) 426 2626 or email restaurantreservations@atlantisthepalm.com atlantis.com/dubai