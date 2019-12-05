Keep spreading cheer this festive season…

Christmas Day might be done and dusted for another year, but that doesn’t mean the festive cheer is finished. At these five Dubai Christmas markets, you can still get your festive fix even after December 25.

Habtoor Palace

Due to popular demand, the gardens at Dubai’s Habtoor Palace are remaining as an enchanted winter wonderland until Saturday December 28. There’s entertainment and themed activities for everyone to enjoy, including a selection of retail and food stalls, children’s activities and attractions, and even an appearance from Santa himself.

Habtoor Palace, Al Habtoor City, daily 3pm to midnight, December 5 to 28, free entry. facebook.com/HabtoorPalace

Madinat Jumeirah

Arguably the city’s biggest and best Christmas market, the ever popular Fort Island festive market at Madinat Jumeirah is running until Saturday December 28. There’s traditional food, drink, live music and, of course, the infamous giant Christmas tree. There’s loads for the little ones to get involved in, with a giant snow ball zone, play area, four-lane bungee jump and they can even get creative at a gingerbread house making station.

Fort Island, Madinat Jumeirah, Jumeirah, 3pm to late Sunday to Wednesday, 12pm to late Thursday to Saturday, Friday December 13 to Saturday December 28. jumeirah.com

Dubai Festival City

Dubai Festival City has a stunning new festive market. Located by the bay, and open to visitors until Sunday December 29, 2019, daily events include the lighting of the market’s Christmas tree at 6pm. Head to the bay area in Dubai Festival City at sunset to see the 20m-tall light up – it would make for an excellent Boomerang capture on the ‘Gram. Special live shows also take place here every hour with the ‘Festive City Singers’ performing all your favourite festive songs and carols.

Festive market, Dubai Festival City, Dubai, daily 6pm onwards until Sun Dec 29, 2019. Tel: (800) 332. dubaifestivalcity.com

Kempinski Mall of the Emirates

There’s a festive market taking place at Aspen Lounge in the Emerald Kempinski, and it doesn’t get much more Christmassy than see the snow of Dubai’s very own ski slope behind it as you browse through the trinkets, treats and gifts on sale. There’s also be a selection of mince pies, cookies and gingerbread houses for those festive feels as well as stunning hampers – the perfect gift without too much hassle.

Aspen Lounge, Kempinski Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, December 3 to January 8. Tel: (04) 341 0000. kempinski.com

Bluewaters

Enjoy a family day out to Santa’s Island (Bluewaters Island) where there’s tons of fun festive food, activities and entertainment to be had. Make sure to watch out for the Arctic Parade which happens everyday with polar bears, eskimos and even an Ice Queen. Christmas carollers will be around to sing you into the festive mood.

Bluewaters Island, Dubai, weekdays 4pm to 11pm, weekends 4pm to 12am, runs until January 1 2020. bluewatersdubai.ae