Sponsored: See you in 2020 with a fun-filled evening…

The countdown to 2020 is officially on with lots of exciting events planned across the city, none more so than at Caesars Bluewaters Dubai, who have six fantastic New Year’s Eve 2019 parties planned. From family-friendly affairs to upbeat lively fiestas, there’s so much to look forward to at this iconic island destination.

Here’s six ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2019 at Caesars Bluewaters Dubai.

Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen

Indulge in a legendary brunch at Hell’s Kitchen this New Year’s Eve, complete with a luxurious spread of oysters, caviar, foie gras and more. Expect live stations offering a range of delicious treats, free-flowing beverages and a live four-piece band outdoors.

Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen, Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, 8pm to 1am, Dhs2,000 including soft beverages, Dhs2,500 including house beverages and Dhs3,000 including champagne.

Zhen Wei

Chic Hong Kong restaurant Zhen Wei promises a new year with ‘prosperous beginnings’ on Tuesday December 31. Indulge in a pan-Asian feast featuring delicious handmade dim sum, whole Beijing duck, kung pao lobster and Cantonese sea bass.

Zhen Wei, Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, 8pm to 1am, Dhs1,288 including soft beverages, Dhs1,588 including house beverages and Dhs1,888 including champagne.

Bacchanal

For a no-expense-spared feast, Bacchanal is the place to be. Not only will you have your pick of live stations including Australian Wagyu beef, Scottish smoked salmon and an endless supply of decadent desserts; there will also be live entertainment to help you dance the night away. Plus, for an additional Dhs500, you’ll access to the exclusive after-party at Venus Pool & Bar.

Bacchanal, Caesars Resort Bluewaters Dubai, 6.30pm to 11pm, free for under fours, Dhs400 kids up to 11, Dhs800 including soft beverages, Dhs1,000 including house beverages and Dhs1,200 including champagne.

Cleo’s Table

Party under the stars at Cleo’s Table. With a Mediterranean four-course set menu on offer, you’ll be treated like royalty throughout the evening. Your experience will also include the after-party at Venus, where you’ll find the DJ pumping the latest tunes.

Cleo’s Table, Caesars Resort Bluewaters Dubai, 8pm to 1am, Dhs2,000 including soft beverages, Dhs2,500 including house beverages and Dhs3,000 including champagne, outdoor tables are an additional Dhs500.

Paru

Treat your senses to an array of flavours by acclaimed chef Akira Back. Paru’s eight-course omakase menu is guaranteed to delight your taste buds, while the view of JBR’s famed fireworks display will be a treat for the eyes as you choose between two alluring terraces.

Paru, Caesars Resort Bluewaters Dubai, 8pm to 1am, indoors: Dhs3,500 including house beverages and Dhs4,500 including champagne, window and terrace: Dhs4,000 including house beverages and Dhs5,000 including champagne.

Havana Social Club

Get the party started on New Year’s Eve at the fun and lively Havana Social Club. You’ll be transported to 1920’s Cuba thanks to the live four-piece band that will have you up on your feet by midnight. The high-energy event includes distilled-sugarcane cocktails, authentic Cuban bites and an unforgettable entertainment.

Havana Social Club, Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, 8pm to 1am, Dhs1,500 inclusive of cocktails, beer and bar bites.

Find out more and book your tables at caesars.com/dubai.