New Year’s Eve is just around the corner and there are countless parties, packages and deals across the city to see in the new decade. But if you’re looking for a wallet-friendly, package free option, these are the free entry parties you need to head to.

Amazonico

Amazonico is the ultra-cool new Latin-American restaurant that has just thrown open its doors in DIFC. Relax in the rainforest inspired lounge as you dine from their stunning a la carte menu, with no minimum spend. Dishes include seabass, Brazilian rump steak and a decadent chocolate fondant.

Amazonico, Gate Village 11, Pavillon DIFC, Tuesday December 31, 12pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 571 3999. amazonicorestaurant.com

Lock, Stock & Barrel, Barsha Heights

Get ready for a night of no-frills partying at cool live music venue Lock, Stock & Barrel in Barsha Heights. It’s free entry from 6pm with a cash bar all night and entertainment from live band, Gorgeous George. As New Year’s Eve happens to fall on a Tuesday, their ladies’ night is still running, with three free drinks for ladies. You can get the drinks until 3am, just make sure you get your tokens before 1am. There’s also a two-for-one happy hour that runs from 4pm to 8pm, so everyone’s a winner.

Lock Stock & Barrel, 8th Floor, Grand Millennium Hotel, Barsha Heights, Dubai, Tuesday December 31, 4pm to 3am, free entry, three free drinks for ladies. Tel: (04) 514 9195. lsbdubai.com/barshaheights

Lock, Stock & Barrel, JBR

For laid back (ish) New Year’s Eve vibes Lock Stock & Barrel in JBR can be counted on. Spend the evening propped by the bar, playing pool with your mates or sitting out on the cool terrace to watch the fireworks. It’s free entry and a cash bar all night with three free selected drinks for girls and a two-for-one happy hour from 4pm to 8pm.

Lock, Stock & Barrel, Rixos Premium JBR, The Walk, Dubai, Tuesday December 31, 4pm to 3am, free entry. Tel: (04) 392 7120. lsbdubai.com/jbr

Mr Miyagi’s, Media City

For a night of drinks, dancing and retro tunes, Mr Miyagi’s will always deliver. It’s free entry so you can go as you please and buy drinks as you go. If it keeps you however (which we imagine it will) you could opt for three hours’ unlimited drinks from 9pm to 12am, priced at a wallet-friendly Dhs149 for girls and Dhs199 for guys. There’s also a restaurant brunch with five courses and three hour’s of selected drinks including bubbles for Dhs249.

Mr Miyagi’s, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, from 8pm, free entry. Tel: (04) 420 7489. mrmiyagisdubai.com

Nezesaussi Grill

Can’t decide where to go after the clock has struck 12am on New Year’s? Cool sports bar Nezesaussi Grill are throwing a glow in the dark afterparty from 1.30am to 5am, so don your brightest coloured and fluorescent outfits to really get in the spirit.

Nezesaussi Grill, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Wednesday January 1, 1.30am to 5am. Tel: (04) 888 3444. facebook.com/NezesaussiGrill

The Hideout

The Hideout is all about the fun with the best of 80s, 90s and naughties music featuring heavily at all their parties. Their New Year’s Eve party will be going from 8pm to 4am with free entry. You could also opt to go for their four-hour unlimited drinks package from 9pm to 1am which is priced at just Dhs100.

The Hideout, Marina Bybloss Hotel, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Tuesday December 31, 8pm to 4am, free entry. Tel: (058) 534 6000. thehideoutdubai.com

The Irish Village Studio City

Is your idea of the perfect New Year’s Eve something a little more low-key? Why not take to the super-relaxed terrace at Irish Village at the cool Studio One Hotel? It’s free entry with a cash bar.

The Irish Village, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, Tuesday December 31, free entry. Tel: (04) 241 8444. theirishvillage.com

Tamanya Terrace

You’ll get some seriously pretty views of the twinkling buildings of Media and Internet City from Tamanya Terrace. It’s free entry up until 10pm where you’ll be able to buy drinks ad-hoc. After that, its Dhs100 entry with a glass of fizz. Table options include 6 people for Dhs1,300 and Dhs2,500 for ten. We reckon you’ll have a great vantage point for fireworks from here.

Tamanya Terrace, Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Media City, from 7pm, free entry until 10pm. Tel: (04) 366 9111. facebook.com/RadissonBluHotelDubaiMediaCity

