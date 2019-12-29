Sponsored: Avani Ibn Battuta Dubai is the perfect business hotel close to the Expo2020 site and JAFZA…

Fancy a little city staycation before the year is out? AVANI Ibn Battuta Dubai Hotel has just begun welcoming guests to its 360-roomed property.

The new hotel in Dubai is located on the doorstep of the world’s biggest themed mall, Ibn Battata Mall, and only steps to Dubai Metro. It’s also geared up to be in prime location for Expo2020 visitors, also great for those doing business in JAFZA, and of course, Dubai Parks & Resorts is less than 15 minutes away making it an excellent choice for families, too.

The property has several dining outlets including Flavours Kitchen & Lounge, the all-day dining venue overlooking the pool and terrace, serving a selection of Arabic and international dishes. Meanwhile, casual poolside restaurant Liquid is located on the outdoor terrace offering tapas, drinks and shisha.



Additional facilities at the hotel include an AvaniFit gym and an outdoor yoga deck.

Inside, the rooms are stylish and comfortable with views overlooking Ibn Battuta Gate. Wood finishes keep the ambience cosy, while fast WiFi keeps guests well connected.

Room rates start at just Dhs225 per night.

To make a booking call (04) 5743111, or visit avanihotels.com