When the swanky new Waldorf Astoria hotel in DIFC threw open its doors in July this year, everyone wanted to know what bars and restaurants would open inside. Would they match up to the already-impressive offerings in the neighbourhood?

First, signature restaurant Bull & Bear opened to much fanfare, and now, albeit a little more quietly, its French Riviera-inspired rooftop bar is welcoming patrons too.

We step out into an undeniably chic setting where the bar’s very own pool sparkles below the night sky and chilled house music drifts across the scene. It all feels like we’ve entered an exclusive LA rooftop party.

There are poolside booths piled high with cushions, seating arrangements clustered around low tables, and high bar seating too, any of which give you the perfect vantage point to look out over the panoramic views of the city.

Drinks are a pleasant mix of the usual house spirits and grape, with a few excellent cocktails thrown in for good measure, although they’re all, admittedly, let down by being served in plastic cups – an unavoidable consequence of being seated by a pool.

The menu offers a delightful selection of small dishes that stay true to the French Riviera-theme, arriving in ideal portion sizes for some shared nibbles over drinks.

Delightfully tender marinated chicken and flame-grilled Wagyu beef skewers (Dhs60) are the first to arrive, followed closely by the mushroom arancini, served with truffle mayo, which has just the right amount of richness and balance of flavours.

The pièce de résistance comes in the form of some late contenders; the crab royale (Dhs125), a king crab leg with deliciously light white meat that is fresh and moreish and the foie gras au torchon which is punchy and decadent.

St. Trop definitely has the exclusive subtle elegance and glamour you’d expect from a Waldorf Astoria hotel, and we don’t think it will be long until the secret’s out.

St. Trop, Waldorf Astoria, Burj Daman, Sat to Wed 6pm to 2am, Thurs & Fri, 6pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 515 9800. sttrop.difc