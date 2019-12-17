See you there ya filthy animal…

Christmas is nearly upon us and if yours isn’t complete without watching cult festive classic Home Alone, you can watch it for free at a cute Dubai cinema soon.

Cinema Akil will be screening Home Alone on Monday December 23 at 7pm and all you have to do to get your free entry is download the Surkus app, sign up and complete a couple of in-app requirements like ‘checking’ in or posting to Instagram.

You can find the cool arthouse cinema tucked away in Alserksal Avenue, where the screen room is reminiscent of a quirky artisanal coffee shop with cushy mismatched chairs and a cosey atmosphere.

Tuck into some classic cinema snacks like fresh popcorn or a cup of traditional Indian Chai or even some street food nibbles prepared by their dining concept, Project Chaiwala, as you settle in for the screening.

Arguably one of the best Christmas films ever made, the original Home Alone film, which was released almost 30 years ago in 1990, follows eight year old Kevin McCallister who’s family accidentally leave him behind in Chicago when they jet off to Paris for the Christmas holidays.

Home alone, Kevin is faced with two amateur burglars, known as the “Wet Bandits”, who have been breaking into vacant homes in the area. Follow the shenanigans of the slapstick comedy as Kevin tricks the bandits into thinking that his parents are still at home.

You might also like 6 fun ways to spend Boxing Day in Dubai this year

This gives us all of the Christmas feels…

Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue, Dubai, Monday December 23, 7pm. Tel: (04) 223 1139. cinemaakil.com