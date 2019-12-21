Sponsored: Enjoy Christmas and New Year with exquisite seafood, live entertainment and front row fireworks at Jumeirah Al Qasr…

You already know it’s the most wonderful time of the year – but did you know Pierchic is the gift that keeps on giving?

The stunning over-water venue at Jumeirah Al Qasr has well and truly pushed the boat out this Yuletide, with dinners and parties lasting from Christmas Eve right up until New Year’s Day, and there’s more seafood than you can shake a candy cane at.

The celebrations kick off on Christmas Eve, with a four-course truffle menu, starting with Japanese wagyu carpaccio and American scallops, before Chilean sea bass or 250 day-aged beef tenderloin. A layered chocolate dessert provides a sterling finish.

The big day itself is the time to eat, drink and be merry, with an exquisite Christmas brunch that puts your lumpy spuds to shame, and if you’re not sporting a Santa tum by dessert then you’re doing it all wrong.

The festive feast includes creamy truffle burrata, a smoked meat selection and expansive fresh seafood platters.

Carnivores can expect traditional turkey ballotine and salmon en croûte among other options, before finishing it all off with a traditional Christmas pudding.

There’ll be live entertainment throughout the day, before a post-brunch happy hour at the Pierchic bar between 4pm and 6pm.

Regular à la carte and high-end Christmas specials are also available from 6.30pm, because who doesn’t want second helpings at Christmas?

This Boxing Day you can forget turkey curry, with a brunch menu of charcuterie and truffle burrata, slow-roasted lamb and a selection of fresh seafood that keep the festivities in full swing.

There’ll be another chance to score some Christmas pud, if you didn’t fill your boots yesterday, as well as a post brunch happy-hour with live music between 4pm and 6pm.

Regular à la carte and high-end Christmas specials will again be available from 6.30pm, because there’s no such thing as overindulgence at Christmas.

New Year’s Eve at Pierchic sees celebrations being taken up a notch, with front row seats to the fireworks that glimmer over the waters before you.

The New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner offers guests the choice between two four-course set menus, both starting with an amuse bouche of Gillardeau oysters. Starters include bluefin tuna tartar, Japanese hamachi and Chilean sea bass, while there’s also the choice of caviar, with French blue lobster ravioli or white alba truffle risotto for the middle course.

Mains include Spanish carabineros prawns or grade nine wagyu beef, while both menus will finish with a dessert of Pierchic New Year pearl.

Those wanting to start 2020 right can continue the party the following day with Pierchic’s New Year’s Day brunch.

The four-course treat includes starters of charcuterie, truffle burrata and a smoked selection of salmon, swordfish and codfish. An impressive seafood platter of raw bluefin tuna tartar, Japanese hamachi and Chilean sea bass follows, before a main course of roasted Wagyu beef with foie gras.

Finish on a high note with a trilogy of Pierchic’s signature sweets for dessert, and get ready to loosen that belt a few notches.

Each day of the lavish feasting will be served up to the sounds of some top live entertainment.

‘Tis the season to be jolly (well fed), after all…

Christmas Eve: December 24 12.30pm to 3pm and 6.30pm to 11pm, Dhs990.

Christmas Day: December 25, 12.30-4pm, Dhs700 soft drinks, Dhs800 house beverages, Dhs900 premium beverages, Dhs350 kids aged four to 12.

Boxing Day: December 26 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs495 soft drinks, Dhs695 house beverages, Dhs850 premium beverages, Dhs250 kids aged four to 12.

New Year’s Eve: December 31 8pm to 12:30am, Dhs2,100 soft drinks with standard seat, Dhs2,500 grape with standard seat, Dhs4,500 bubbly with premium seat, Dhs5,900 including premium bubbly with front row seat.

New Year’s Day: January 1 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs495 soft drinks, Dhs695 grape and house beverages, Dhs850 sparkling drinks.

Pierchic, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Umm Suqeim. Tel: (800) 666 353. makeitadecembertoremember.com