Diplo will perform on Thursday December 19 and Rick Ross will take the stage on Friday December 20…

If you’re a fan of American DJ Diplo, clear your schedule on Thursday, December 19 as there’s a performance you won’t want to miss.

The legendary DJ is taking to the equally legendary stage at stalwart super club, Base Dubai to perform an epic live DJ set. The first 100 ladies through the door at 11pm will enter for free, but thereafter it will be Dhs100. Guys’ entry is priced at Dhs200.

As well as being an international DJ under the Diplo name, he’s also a lead member of Major Lazer. You might remember them working with Justin Bieber on Cold Water and Where Are You Now, along with Skrillex.

You might also like Boyz II Men to perform in Dubai this December

Other artists he’s collaborated with include Sia, Labrynth, Beyonce, Snoop Dogg and Britney Spears, so get ready for some huge tracks to raise the roof. We’re sure BASE will be putting on an extravaganza of a show, so expect some huge pyrotechnics.

That’s not all for this weekend either, as four-time Grammy award-winning hip-hop hero Rick Ross will perform on the very same stage on Friday, December 20. That’s sure to be music to the ears for some of Dubai’s old-school hip-hop devotees.

Responsible for songs like Hustlin’, The Boss and Stay Schemin’, he’s worked with some huge music industry names like John Legend, Cee-Lo Green, Nas, DJ Premier, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Chris Brown, and Future.

Doors open at 11pm and the first 100 ladies to arrive will receive entry. After that, it’s priced at Dhs100 for girls and guys will pay an entry fee of Dhs300.

Base, Dubai Design District, 11pm to 4am, first 100 ladies free entry. Tel: (055) 313 4999. basedubai.com