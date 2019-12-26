Sponsored: Firework display(s), a record-breaking laser and light show, and plenty of restaurant options…

Is a massive question mark still sitting in your diary for New Year’s Eve on Tuesday December 31, 2019? Consider heading over to Dubai Festival City Mall, where you can welcome in 2020 with a bang.

Dubai Festival City Mall is going all out this New Year Eve with a line-up of not one, not two or three, but four firework displays starting from 7pm. The shows take place at 7pm, 9pm, 11pm and finally, when the clock strikes 12 at midnight.

Not only will you get to enjoy a stunning display of fireworks, but a special, New Year’s IMAGINE show, which will also light up the sky complete with lasers, lights, fountains and a specially choreographed soundtrack.

As the countdown begins, there’ll be a special IMAGINE projection to the beats of DJ Yann, finishing with the final fireworks display at midnight.

The best news? Access to catch the stunning show is absolutely free.

But that’s not all….

Festival Bay will also provide a delicious treat for your tummy with a whopping 15 restaurants available at the waterfront. There are a variety of cuisines available such as Eataly, Peppermill, Sugar Factory, Al-Fanar, The Cheesecake Factory, Texas Roadhouse, and much more, so there’s something for everybody.

If you’re planning on bringing your car, there are over 7,000 free parking spaces available. If you don’t want to drive, there is also public transportation available via Al Jaddaf and Al Jaddaf Water Taxi.

No matter how you choose to get there, be sure to get there early to grab a good spot.

The NYE fireworks will light up the sky at 7pm, 9pm, 11pm and midnight at Festival Bay. There’s a live DJ at 4pm and the imagine show takes place from 6pm onwards. For more information, visit dubaifestivalcitymall.com