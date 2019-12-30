Free parking will be available on Wednesday, January 1 2020 only…

January 1, 2020 aka New Year’s Day has officially been announced as a national holiday for both the public and private sector and for Dubai’s drivers that means you might get free parking.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) have announced that all paid parking zones will be free to use on Wednesday, January 1 only and will apply to all public parking except multi-level terminals.

Paid parking will resume as normal on Thursday, January 2, 2020 so enjoy it on Wednesday whilst it lasts.

Public holidays in Dubai usually mean a change in public transport timings and New Year’s Day is no different, so here they are:

Metro

The Red Line will run rom 5am on Tuesday, December 31 2019 to 12am (midnight) on Wednesday, January 1 2020. The Green Line will perate from 5.30am on Tuesday, December 31 2019 to 12am (midnight) on Wednesday, January 1 2020.

Tram

The Dubai Tram is scheduled from 6am on Tuesday, December 31 2019 to 12am (midnight) on Wednesday, January 1 2020. It will then run from then until 1am on Thursday, January 2 2020.

Bus

Dubai’s main bus stations, such as Gold Souq, will operate from 4.25am to 00:59am (past midnight), with the Al Ghubaiba Station in service from 4.14am to 00:58am (past midnight). Sub-stations, such as Satwa, will start from 4.45am to 11.03pm. Route C01, however, will be operating around-the-clock.

Al Qusais Station will run bus service from 4.31am to 00.08am (past midnight). Al Quoz Industrial Station will be in operation from 5.05am to 11.35pm and Jebel Ali Station will operate from 4.58am and continue up to 11:30pm.

rta.ae