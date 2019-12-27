Sponsored: There’s a lot of activities to choose from…

For an unforgettable NYE, head to one of the capital’s hotspots, Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche.

This year, for one-of-a-kind celebrations, the hotel is hosting a number of activities and you do not want to miss out. From family-friendly brunches and a themed four course menu to a party with live entertainment, you are spoilt for choice. You also get to choose between sitting indoors or taking in some fresh air on the outdoor terraces.

Parmigiana Restaurant

The hotel’s resident Italian restaurant is hosting a special NYE dinner. Indulge in the taste of Italy with a four-course meal that will include classics such as bruschetta, pasta and pizza to parmigiana dishes and tiramisu. The dinner starts at 8pm and goes on to midnight, and the price starts from Dhs295.

Grills @ Chill’O

For a more intimate NYE celebration, dine under the stars at Sofitel’s outdoor terrace restaurant. This Arabic and Mediterranean poolside hotspot includes a delicious four course dinner with entertainment from a live DJ. Prices start from Dhs225 and the night kicks-off at 8pm until midnight.

Jazz & Fizz bar

If you are in a party mood for NYE, then Jazz & Fizz bar is the place to be. Situated at the 36th and 37th floors, you will enjoy a spectacular view while enjoying drinks and dancing to the beats of the resident DJ. The party will start at 7pm to 3am, with packages starting from Dhs120.

Corniche All Day Dining

If you are looking for a more family oriented New Year’s Eve celebration and dinner, then this is the place for you. Corniche All Day Dining will include a buffet, so it’s guaranteed that there is something for everyone. There will also be a live entertainment for you and your loved ones to enjoy. Packages start from Dhs345 and dinner is from 8pm to midnight.

Make your reservations now by calling (02) 8137777. sofitelabudhabicorniche.com