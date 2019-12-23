The perfect excuse for a festive sundowner or two…

The best part about staying in Dubai over the Christmas period has to be the gorgeous weather. We are lucky enough to enjoy our festivities out in the the sunshine in perfect 25 degree weather. So make the most of it and check out these beautiful outdoor terraces.

From some oldies plus a fabulous newbie, here’s 8 fresh outdoor terraces in Dubai to check out…

Bussola

We love Bussola in equal measure for its gorgeous sea views and brilliant made-to-order pizzas. It’s split into two floors: the ground floor is a sophisticated Italian restaurant with stunning Mediterranean-style terrace and the upstairs is a dedicated pizzeria. It’s a great spot on a Saturday, with a Saturday brunch from 2pm to 5pm pirced at Dhs290, while every other Saturday is their “Notte Bianca” night, serving up complimentary Italian nibbles paired with cocktails and wine.

Bussola, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Sun to Thurs, 12pm to 3pm, 7pm to 11pm, Friday & Saturday, 12pm to 12am. Tel: (04) 511 7373. bussoladubai.com

folly by Nick & Scott

The popular three-tiered outdoor terrace at folly by Nick & Scott has finally reopened at Souk Madinat Jumeirah. The second-level restaurant terrace has been transformed into a wine bar, where you can do a wine tasting of four glasses, guided by resident sommelier, so you can learn whilst you socialise.

folly by Nick & Scott, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, 12pm to 12am. Tel: (04) 430 8535. folly.ae

Mercury Lounge

The jewel atop the Four Seasons Jumeirah crown, Mercury Lounge had a Riviera-inspired makeover over the summer and is well worth a visit. Reminiscent of a bar on the shores of the French Riviera, the sand-coloured hotspot has been kitted out with plush cream and bronze furnishings. The cosy cabanas that line one side of the bar have also been covered with peachy pinstriped canopies that give the place a luxe, seaside feel.

Mercury Lounge, Four Seasons Jumeirah, Jumeirah 2, Dubai, 6pm to 2am Sat to Tues, 6pm to 3am Weds to Fri. Tel: (04) 270 7777. mercurydubai.com

Shimmers

You’d be mistaken for thinking you were in a chic beachfront bar in the Mediterranean at Shimmers, if it weren’t for the striking views of the sail-shaped Burj Al Arab straight ahead. With whitewashed woods and wicker chairs, it’s split between restaurant seating and a lounge area. Menu highlights include the sharing starters featuring fresh calamari and chicken souvlaki and the wild Greek seabass fillet for main.

Shimmers, Mina A Salam, Jumeirah, Dubai, 12pm to 12.30am, daily. Tel: (04) 432 3232. jumeirah.com

NOEPE

NOEPE is another one of our go-to’s when we’re in the mood for Mediterranean vibes in Dubai. The open plan setting is shaded and picture-perfect marina views set the scene for a relaxed dinner of fresh salads, fish and pizzas, perfect for an afternoon of grazing.

NOEPE, The Promenade, Park Hyatt, Dubai, Saturday to Thursday, 12.30pm to 2am, Friday, 5pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 602 1814. hyattrestaurants.com

Torno Subito

Torno Subito is the charming Italian restaurant on the Palm Jumeirah by celebrity chef Massimo Bottura and is inspired by his childhood on the Italian Riviera. The restaurant is stunning, both inside and out, with funky and colourful decor and a stunning outdoor terrance that looks out across the sea. Their menu is delightful, with fresh pizzas, pasta and Italian desserts with a twist to sample.

Torno Subito, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (04) 245 5555. marriott.com

District

District is a relative newcomer to Dubai’s restaurant scene, and it’s terrace has got fabulous views of Bluewaters and the Ain Dubai. Can’t make it for sundowners? Why not try their new weekend breakfast brunch offer, where from 10am to 1pm, you’ll get three mimosas, a breakfast main like pancakes or eggs Benedict plus a free tea or coffee for Dhs149.

District, Rixos Premium JBR, The Walk, JBR, Dubai, Sun, Mon & Wed, 12pm to 1am, Tues 12pm to 2am, Thurs 12pm to 3am, Fri 10am to 3am, Sat 10am to 1am. districtdxb.com

Siddharta Lounge

When it comes to sophisticated bar terraces in Dubai, it doesn’t get much more upscale than Siddharta Lounge at Grosvenor House. A great place to take any visitors, it’s got awesome views of the twinkling buildings of the Dubai Marina surrounding it, which will always impress.

Siddharta Lounge, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, Sat to Wed 6pm to 12am, Thur and Fri 6pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 317 6000. siddhartalounge.com

Images: Supplied/Facebook