Sponsored: Participating bars and restaurants include Barasti, SoBe, Vivaldi and Cafe Belge…

Still mulling over your festive plans for Christmas and New Year in Dubai? Making that all-important decision can be a little overwhelming, especially when there are so many offers to choose from.

Luckily, there’s a website to help you out. Morecravings.com by Marriott Bonvoy gives its customers the chance to filter through hundreds of festive offers at 150 participating restaurants.

Whatever you fancy this festive season, whether it’s turkey takeaways with all the trimmings, Christmas brunches with all your friends and family or some epic New Year, you’ll find it all on MoreCravings.

Participating restaurants include Barasti, SoBe, Vivaldi, Zengo, Cafe Belge and loads more of your favourites across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah.

Here’s a few highlights…

Cafe Belge

You’ll find festivities like the grand Christmas brunch at Cafe Belge on Wednesday December 25, with live food stations and entertainment, priced from Dhs495 for house beverages. They’re also doing a New Year’s Brunch with entertainment from a live band, also priced at Dhs495 for selected house drinks.

You might also like 7 of the best Christmas markets to visit in Dubai this year

Vivaldi

Vivaldi are offering some wallet-friendly deals like a Christmas Eve or evening Christmas brunch from Dhs299 for house drinks and a Christmas Day brunch from Dhs349 house drinks. For New Year’s Eve, they’ll be doing a rolling buffet brunch at Dhs699.

SoBe

If you find yourself perched at SoBe at W Dubai – The Palm on New Year’s Eve, you’re in for some epic firework views, with packages priced at Dhs950 inclusive of selected house beverages and canapes.

Barasti

At Barasti, you’ll need to haul all your pals together for their table packages. A VIP deck table for four people is Dhs3,000 or you can opt for the Beach Shack VIP for Dhs4000 for six. Go poolside VIP for Dhs5500 between ten people or go for the waterfront VIP for Dhs6,000, also for ten.

Enjoy the festive season…

Explore more on morecravings.com