The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship presented by EGA returns on January 16 bringing the best golfers to town, but it's also the perfect event for families…

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship presented by EGA proudly trumpet their cast of players for the $7 million European Tour stop as the “best of the best”.

With world No.1 Brooks Koepka (above) headlining the field for the 15th edition of the Rolex Series event from January 16 to 19 and reigning Open champion Shane Lowry (below) back to defend the Falcon Trophy, it’s hard to argue with that marketing moniker.

Add two-time Abu Dhabi champion Tommy Fleetwood, former Masters winner Sergio Garcia, Ryder Cup talisman Ian Poulter and PGA Tour winner Bryson DeChambeau to the lineup and another enthralling Desert Swing opener looks assured.

Just in case you’re still to be convinced, know that the entertainment inside the ropes at the Troon International-managed Abu Dhabi Golf Club will be matched outside them in the tournament’s much-vaunted ‘Championship Village’.

The Championship Village returns with an exciting selection of activities catering to all ages with a focus on wellbeing and family-oriented fun. Enjoy mouth-watering cuisine at multiple food trucks, visit HSBC’s mini village, savour an ice-cold beverage at the Falcon bar or kick back and catch the action on the big screen from a comfy beanbag. You can even get your favourite player’s autograph near the driving range.

First staged in 2006, the roll-call of champions at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship presented by EGA includes three-time winner Martin Kaymer, two-time champions Fleetwoood and Paul Casey, Lowry and fan favourite Rickie Fowler.

General admission is just Dhs50 per day or grab a season pass, valid for all four days, for only Dhs100. Gates open from 7.20am each morning.

