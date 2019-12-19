Sponsored: Early bird tickets start from just Dhs179…

Get ready to put your hands up for Dubai this New Year’s Eve as DJ supremo Fedde Le Grand headlines Barasti Beach’s enormous NYE bash.

The award-winning bar is signing off 2019 with one of the parties of the decade – and tickets start from just Dhs179.

The Barasti NYE Party kicks off at 7pm on Tuesday December 31 and will host extravagant fashion, music and lifestyle activations throughout the evening before the Dutch mastermind takes centre stage just before midnight.

Fedde Le Grand has performed at the world’s biggest festivals including Ultra, Tomorrowland and Coachella, so it’ll no doubt be a stellar show when he graces the decks at Barasti. He shot to fame with a string of dancefloor anthems including Put Your Hands Up For Detroit, Praise You and Let Me Think About It.

On the night, he’ll be supported by Barasti residents Scott Forshaw and Marty Metcalf.

Early bird tickets for the night, which runs until 3am and is for over-21s only, are on sale now.

A range of VIP packages are available too, including prime seating, plus a beverage package and tapas platter. Other options include the restaurant VIP Deck, or the beach shack, waterfront and poolside VIP’s areas, with prices starting from Dhs3,000 for a table of four.

Ditch the heels and prepare to kick off 2020 with your toes in the sand at Barasti Beach – the perfect beachside spot to watch the fireworks and ring in a new decade, served up to sets from a fantastic international DJ.

Barasti Beach, Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, 7pm to 3am, Dhs179 early bird tickets, Dhs209 advanced tickets, Dhs239 on the door (includes one drink), from Dhs3,000 VIP packages. Tel: (04) 399 3333. barastibeach.com/events/