#WOWJBR is back, and this time for its festive edition packed with family-friendly activities at JBR, Dubai’s premier destination by Dubai Retail.

The free-to-enjoy activations in-store are available every weekends during the festive month until Friday, December 27 2019.

Here’s what you’ll find at #WOWJBR this festive season

Love to ice-skate? This December, JBR will be home to an ice-skating rink in the form of a giant igloo complete with a winter forest. It will be the perfect opportunity to grab a picture-perfect family photo. The ice rink is synthetic which makes is environmentally friendly.

At #WOWJBR, you’ll also find a diverse cast of holiday-themed characters like the nutcrackers roaming up and down The Walk. Don’t forget to catch a show by Santa and his elves who will be showing off their cool breakdancing skills.

There will also be ﬂash mobs and more to keep you entertained.

For those of you who love games and winning prizes, you’ll find plenty available at #WOWJBR.

Come together as a family and participate in the giant interactive Rubik’s cube game. The puzzle is set to challenge families’ puzzle solving skills and you will be rewarded with big prizes.

Available on location is also an arcade favourite – The Claw Machine. However, at the installation in #WOWJBR, it’s the participants themselves who will act as the metal claw. You will be strapped in, raised in the air and then lowered over a pit where you can grab prizes from an assortment of JBR retailers.

Speaking of prizes. Keep your ears open for the sound of a ringing phone. The first person to answer will win mega prizes directly from the North Pole.

WOWJBR, JBR The Walk, Dubai, running until until Friday, December 27 2019 @jbr_official