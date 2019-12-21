Sponsored: At stunning restaurant Motomachi, explore the wonderful tastes and flavours of Japan without leaving Dubai…

When that sushi craving hits, it can be easy to rely on your go-to neighbourhood take-out spot. Hey, we get it, nothing wrong with a quick miso soup and salmon bento box from time to time, but if you’re seeking some of the best, most authentic rolls our city has on offer then you’ll have to break from your bubble.

Case in point, Motomachi, a homegrown brand with two restaurants in Dubai; one at beachfront destination, La Mer and one at Dubai Festival City. While at La Mer you can tuck into Japanese dishes on the beachfront, visiting their Dubai Festival City Mall branch grants you front row seats to the popular water, light and laser show, IMAGINE.

Both restaurants boast a mix of traditional and contemporary Japanese interior, with kimonos hanging on the walls under delicate Japanese lanterns. They are casual yet trendy with lovely outdoor seating that’s perfect for enjoying during the cooler weather.

Dishes are expertly crafted by chefs trained by some of Japan’s most celebrated chefs, each with years of experience under their belts.

On the menu, expect an array of popular Japanese cuisine such as Yakitori, salads and soups. For main course, there are extensive options such as katsu curry, a selection of ramen and udon.

If you’re a sushi fan they’ve got you covered too, with more than 45 different sushi and sashimi available. Highlights on the menu include the California Roll (Dhs28/46) served with crabstick, avo, cucumber, flying fish roe and mayo; the Ebi Tempura Roll (Dhs27/45) with fried shrimp, lettuce and mayo; and the Salmon Maguro Roll (Dhs33/54), a combination of salmon and tuna roll with yuzu pepper.

If you’re feeling more adventurous, opt for the Shake Harasu Aburi Temari (Dhs26), a pretty parcel of torched salmon belly, or the Maguro Carpaccio (Dhs45), tuna sashimi with ponzu and yuzu pepper sauce.

For dessert, don’t miss their tasty Japanese cheesecake, a signature dish at Motomachi and available per slice (Dhs21) or as a whole (Dhs110), or try the delightful Taiyaki, a Japanese fish-shaped cake filled with Nutella, custard cream or Anko (Dhs11 per piece), or the indulgent chocolate fondant (Dhs32) to round of your afternoon or evening.

Motomachi, La Mer, Jumeirah, daily 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 3239333

Motamachi, Dubai Festival City Mall, daily 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 2881881. motomachirestaurant.com

