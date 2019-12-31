Perfect for a healthy desk lunch…

Just like that, Christmas is over and as much as we’ve enjoyed it, now comes the inevitable feeling that we just might have over-indulged a little (okay, a lot) during the festive season.

Luckily for us, Dubai is full of healthy restaurants that you can access without getting out of your chair thanks to the city’s delivery services. So get yourself back on track with these delicious and nutritious healthy lunch options for a guilt-free meal time…

Joga

Based in: Media City

Best for: Getting breakfast delivered to work

Looking for a healthy breakfast? Joga should hit the spot with loads of delicious breakfast options on their menu, from granola pots to a fully loaded breakfast burrito. They also do some brilliant lunch wraps and sin-free salads.

deliveroo.ae

Flexi Kitchen

Based in: Al Barsha

Best for: Those looking to cut down on their meat intake

Flexi Kitchen are promoting a ‘Flexitarian’ lifestyle, which means someone who eats mostly fruit or vegetables – but sometimes extends their diet to include meat, fish or poultry. If you’re cutting down your meat intake, order one of their vegan bowls of pure goodness or, if you’re not, their lemon garlic prawn zoodles are a must-try.

deliveroo.ae

Acai & The Tribe

Based in: JLT

Best for: Instagrammable acai bowls

Acai has become one of the hottest trends of the new health generation, with countless colourful creations filling up our Instagram feed. Acai & The Tribe (of JLT cafe Friends Avenue) have nine fruity options to pick from, along with immune boosting juices, salads and healthy breakfast options.

deliveroo.ae

Kcal Life

Based in: JLT

Best for: Tracking your macros

If you’re seriously watching your macro intake or counting your calories, Kcal Life is a great one to go for, as every dish is labelled with carbs, proteins, calories and macros so you know exactly what you’re getting.

deliveroo.ae

The Wise Eatery

Based in: Media City

Best for: Nourishing bowls

If you’re looking for a nourishing bowl of goodness, check out The Wise Eatery. We love their keto bowl, packed with kale avocado, peppers, tomatoes, cajun chicken and goat cheese. They’ve got a great selection of healthy juices too.

ubereats.com

The Fit Food Kitchen

Based in: JLT

Best for: Variety

They say variety is the spice of life and Fit Food Kitchen are definitely of that mind. They’ve got a vast menu for the health-conscious, from protein-filled breakfasts to super salad bowls, wraps, lean burgers, pasta and heartier mains.

ubereats.com

Just Salad

Based in: JLT

Best for: Keeping it simple

If you just want a straight up, fuss-free salad, Just Salad says it all in the name. With loads of variations of the humble dish or the option to make your own, you’ll be spoiled for choice.

deliveroo.ae

Under 500

Based in: Dubai Marina

Best for: Filling dishes, under 500 calories

The clue’s in the name here really, but Under 500 mainly serve dishes with less than 500 calories. From yummy all-day breakfasts to nutrient packed super bowls, wraps, mains and vegan options, you won’t be short of choice.

ubereats.com

Rite Bite Express

Based in: Dubai Marina

Best for: Counting calories

Rite Bite Express have loads of healthy offerings from salad bowls to sandwiches and burgers. They also have skinny delites desserts so you can indulge your sweet tooth without having to feel too guilty. We’re lusting after the chocolate cheesecake which is a calorie-light 210 cals.

ubereats.com

Salad Station

Based in: JLT

Best for: Building your own salad bowl

The Salad Station based in JLT is your go-to for a quick, fuss-free salad order. They’ve got a few classic options for you to choose from but we always favour making our own so you can get it just how you like it.

ubereats.com

Tossed

Based in: Palm Jumeirah

Best for: Super-healthy house salads

Can’t be bothered to make up your own salad? Tossed has you covered with ten hearty house salads so you’re sure to find something to suit. They also do some great healthy scrambled egg bowls and protein shakes if you’re looking for a protein-filled breakfast hit.

deliveroo.ae

Freshii

Based in: Media City

Best for: Loads of healthy options

When it comes to variety, Freshii seriously have it down with soups, wraps, breakfasts, bowls, juices, burrito’s, smoothies and salads. If you’re struggling for choice, you’ll find something here.

ubereats.com

Projeto Acai

Based in: Dubai Marina

Best for: Their ‘toast corner’

As the name suggests, this place is very much into their zesty acai bowls and picture-perfect health jars. We like their ‘toast-corner’ with loads of different topped toast options like feta walnut avocado (Dhs49) or peanut butter banana (Dhs34).

ubereats.com

BLOOM Vegan Kitchen

Based in: Emirates Hills, Golden Mile

Best for: Plant-based power

If you’re vegan or are just looking for a plant-based meal, Bloom Vegan Kitchen have you covered with a range of colourful salads, pad thai, soups, tacos, vegan burgers and curries.

ubereats.com

The Good Bowl

Based in: JBR, Barsha, Tecom, JLT

Best for: Nutrient-packed bowls

The Good Bowl sticks to what its name suggests, with a range of healthy and nutritious bowls, loaded with veggies and proteins, surrounding a pot of dressing in the middle. They also do some power-juices too.

ubereats.com

BR8 Kitchen

Based in: JLT

Best for: Guilt-free (ish) desserts

As well as their goodness bowls and healthy salads, BR8 Kitchen do some guilt-free (ish) desserts like their KiK Bites, in a choice of matcha, double chocolate, dark chocolate and BR8 balls.

deliveroo.ae

Images: Supplied